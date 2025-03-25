Clemson's offense falls flat in midweek loss to Coastal

CLEMSON – After a weekend where the bats were hot when it was needed most, the Tuesday evening clash told a different story. Coastal Carolina (18-7), ranked as high as No. 21 nationally, jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and unlike Clemson’s (23-4) triumphs over Wake Forest, this was a gap too large to erase. Clemson, ranked as high as No. 3 nationally, didn’t have enough rolling on offense to mount any type of comeback, falling to the Chanticleers 8-2. This is the first midweek game the Tigers have dropped this season. LHP Noah Samol (0-1) got the starting nod for Clemson, but trouble quickly followed him as the innings rolled. One batter was walked, and another singled to the left side, leaving the door open for runs. That door was left wide open as Sebastian Alexander drilled a three-run homer to left center, opening up the scoring for the visiting Chanticleers. After Chayce Kieck was given the keys to the car, the wheels continued to fall off slowly. He surrendered a three-run homer of his own, extending Coastal’s lead to six. Clemson's pitching staff as a whole struggled, surrendering eight runs, recording eight errors and five walks. One moment in the fourth certainly encapsulated the kind of day Clemson was having so far. Jacob Jarrell grounded into what appeared to be a routine catch for an out. However, Walker Mitchell fumbled the catch, which led to Luke Gaffney taking a late approach to second. Gaffney’s abrupt start, combined with the awkward sequence, turned into a double play that squandered Clemson’s momentum it built, quickly ending the inning shortly after. Andrew Ciufo cut in Coastal’s sizeable lead with a solo homer at the bottom of the fifth, temporarily reviving the juices of the Doug Kingsmore Stadium crowd. Clemson’s offense struggled to collect the momentum it needed to mount any serious comeback. The unit was struck out seven times and endured multiple double plays that cut off any growth from inning to inning. Meanwhile, the Chanticleer offense methodically added runs as the evening charged on. One double allowed Coastal to add another run, stretching its lead to seven as the Tigers slowly ran out of time to get things rolling. The Tigers’ opportunity did present itself, however. With two runners on second and third and one out on the board, the moment was there for the taking. Luke Gaffney’s sac fly brought in one run, but that was all the Tigers could muster in that frame. Those offensive struggles carried into the ninth, and the Chanticleers held on to secure the midweek win. Clemson is set to host Presbyterian on Wednesday for more midweek action at 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.

