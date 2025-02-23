Clemson completes weekend sweep with tight victory over NC A&T

CLEMSON - Sunday sweep. No. 8 Clemson completed the Clemson Baseball Invitational with a clean sweep, taking care of business against North Carolina A&T, 4-2. The Tigers move to 6-1 on the young season, as the Aggies fall to 2-3. Jarren Purify’s sac-fly got the scoring started with the bases loaded, running in Colin Priest at the bottom of the second. Clemson had an opportunity to earn more runs, but the Aggie defense did enough to survive the inning. Tryston McCladdie’s strong weekend continued on Sunday afternoon, hitting a solo homer in the third, stretching the Tiger lead to two. The Aggies seemingly found their groove in the fourth, with Tyler Smith recording a double to lead off the order, but that hit turned out to be a flash in the pan. LHP Justin LeGuernic struck out the next two batters, and forced a ground out that snuffed any momentum from the visiting Aggies. Entering the fifth, North Carolina A&T appeared to find some consistency, getting on base after an Andrew Tinsley single. Nick DiCarlo grounded out to first, and a race between him and McCladdie ensued. It appeared as if DiCarlo would be the victor of that battle, if not for a diving McCladdie securing the tag and putting together a complete weekend on both sides of the ball. LeGuernic’s day began with chaos, walking his first two batters, and hitting one to open up the first. The sophomore pitcher overcame that start and held the Aggies scoreless for six innings, striking out a career-high six strikeouts and only surrendering one hit on the afternoon. After a rough season debut in Texas, the sophomore bounced back with a strong six innings at the mound. Wake Forest transfer Hudson Lee relieved LeGuernic, but his day ended after two Aggies got on base to start the seventh. Fitzgerald relieved the former Demon Deacon, but the trouble didn’t stop after the pitcher change. Enrique Wood shot one right of centerfield to send two Aggies home, knotting things up at two and requiring another pitching change. Joe Allen would quickly step in relief of Fitzgerald, striking out Smith to close the top of the seventh. The Tigers had been held scoreless for over three innings, and Dominic Listi decided to shake things up. He lasered one to left-centerfield, giving Josh Paino, who was pinch-hitting for Andrew Ciufo, real estate, to reclaim Clemson’s lead. Purify sent another sac fly up to send home Priest once again, creating a two-run lead that the Tigers wouldn't surrender at the bottom of the eighth. Clemson will continue its homestand, welcoming Winthrop on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

LHP @JustinLeg23 & RHP @joeallen435 were big reasons the Tigers did not allow an earned run in the 4-2 win over the Aggies. 👏



🎥 North Carolina A&T vs. #Clemson Highlights ➡️ 2/23/25 pic.twitter.com/wOx4Sp14du — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 24, 2025

