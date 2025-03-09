Cannarella's blast sparks eight-run outburst as Tigers sweep

Clemson improved to 15-1 overall and has won 13 in a row, while Davidson falls to 4-10.

Cannarella had two hits and drove in three while Dominic Listi scored twice and drove in three for the Tigers. The Tigers drew 10 walks, were hit three times and struck out eight times. Reed Garris pitched two perfect innings in relief to earn his first win of the season.

Things got messy for Clemson starter Justin LeGuernic in the third. He registered two quick outs, but a single, a walk, and two hit batters led to a run and a 1-0 lead. A sharp single by Chris Schuchart plated two more and Davidson held a quick 3-0 lead.

LeGuernic went three innings and was charged with three runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out five but also hit three batters.

Cider Canon added to that lead with a solo homer in the fourth that made it 4-0.

The Tigers were held in check through the fifth, registering just one hit. Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the sixth with a sharp single to left and Josh Paino quickly followed with a single of his own. A passed ball put runners at second and third, and Collin Priest walked to load the bases.

Jacob Jarrell reached on a fielder’s choice that forced Paino at third but scored Cannarella for the first run. Tritan Bissetta walked to once again load the bases, and Jack Crighton drew a walk to force in a second run. However, Andrew Ciufo bounced into a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.

Drew Titsworth was once again solid in relief, giving up just one run in three innings of work, striking out six while allowing no walks.

Dominic Listi led off the seventh with a four-pitch walk and he moved to second when Jarren Purify was hit by a pitch. That brought up Cannarella, who fell into a quick 0-1 hole, but he stayed back on the second pitch and drove it deep into gap in left-center. The ball bounced just under the scoreboard for a three-run homer, his first long ball of the season, and the Tigers led for the first time on the day at 5-4.

The Tigers weren’t done. Paino reached on a bunt single, moved to second on a groundout, and then stole third. Jarrell walked to put runners at the corners and Bissetta lofted a sacrifice fly to center for a 6-4 lead.

Crighton walked and a pitch hit Ciufo to once again load the bases, and Listi roped a three-run double into the gap in right-center for a 9-4 lead. Purify brought him home with another single to make it 10-4. Bissetta's sacrifice fly in the 8th scored Paino for the final run.

Clemson stays busy and at home, hosting Liberty (and former Clemson player and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy, who is the head coach of the Flames, for a two-game set Tuesday and Wednesday (both games set for a 4 pm first pitch).

The Tigers open ACC play with a three-game series against Notre Dame Friday.

And another one :bangbang:@JarrenPurify brings in the Tigers 10th run of the game!



B7 || DAV 4, CU 10



:desktop_computer:https://t.co/PXOfuLp7Sh pic.twitter.com/XeEWCyaCYH — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 9, 2025