Bulldogs edge Tigers to split season series

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - A battle of the bullpens turned into a pitcher’s duel for the latter half of Tuesday’s Clemson-Georgia action at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but unfortunately for Erik Bakich’s Tigers, that came while being on the wrong side of the scoreboard, falling 5-4. Clemson had a chance in the ninth, after Cam Cannarella's two-out single -- and Cooper Ingle sent a double to right field that had Cannarella round third base, but Georgia's relay throw easily beat Cannarella home and he was tagged out to end the game. "Another one of those games where the margin is razor-thin and we pitched well enough in the middle-to-late innings," Clemson coach Erik Bakich said. "We hit well early and unfortunately in the third and fourth time through the order we didn't have very quality at-bats. We made a nice run there at the end...It was absolutely 100% the right thing to do to go for it there and try to score him from first. Two outs and you have to take your shot there to tie it and the ball caromed right to the right fielder and they made a nice throw to the plate and it's a good college baseball game and we're on the wrong end of it." The Bulldogs (20-17) evened the two-game season series after falling at home last week to Clemson, 8-1. The result marked the first time in eight seasons with a matchup that neither side swept the season series. The defeat stopped a run of eight midweek wins in a row for the Tigers this season. Clemson (22-16) had won six of its last eight games overall coming in. The Bulldogs struck first in the first inning after a 12-pitch at-bat for Parks Harber that ended in him sending a Rocco Reid delivery just over the left field wall for two runs. Clemson’s power to answer stayed inside the fences but with balls sent to the wall by Cooper Ingle, who extended his on-base streak to 32 games and brought in a run on a double, and by Billy Amick, who tallied his third double and fifth RBI in two games against Georgia this season to even the score after one. After loading the bases, The Tigers jumped on top in the second frame with a two-run single through the infield off Will Taylor’s bat. Georgia’s power hitters responded in the third inning with Charlie Condon sending a home run off the batter’s eye in center field for his 17th homer of the season. Georgia’s Connor Tate then doubled and found his way to home plate on a sacrifice fly from Corey Collins to tie the game back up. The Bulldogs regained the lead with a pair of doubles in the fourth inning off of Clemson lefty reliever BJ Bailey (1-2), with Josh Stinson’s hit changing the score to the decisive 5-4 Georgia edge. With two on and two out in the eighth inning, one-time Friday starter Ryan Ammons (forearm strain) returned to the mound for the first time since the second series of the season and induced a flyball out just into the outfield to get out of the jam. After Bailey's outing, the last four Tiger pitchers allowed just two hits over the final 5 2/3 innings. "The bullpen has been getting better. We had the early, early struggles (in the season) and we couldn't hold on to leads late," Bakich said, "and they were over-taxed and guys were coming on and off the injury report. Our starters have helped that on the weekends and going a little deeper and keeping these guys fresh. We're settling into the season now. This was game 38 tonight and guys are settling into some roles. We're use to pitching in tight games -- these games that are nailbiters...We've just played so many tight games and back-and-forth affairs that it's going to end up being good for us. We just have to find a way to be a little bit better so that we're not disappointed like tonight." Georgia's bullpen allowed only two Clemson hits over the final 7 1/3 innings. The Tigers hit the road for the first of two ACC series away in a row, starting at NC State on Friday at 6 p.m.

