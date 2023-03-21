|
Tigers walk-off win over Eagles
|2023 Mar 21, Tue 20:37-
Cam Cannarella's walk-off home run to left center guided Clemson (13-8) over Winthrop 8-5 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Tied at 5-all going into the bottom of the ninth, the first two Tiger batters reached in the inning and Cannarella took a 1-0 pitch and hit it opposite field over the wall. Clemson took a 1-0 lead early only for Winthrop's three-run second inning to flip the score. A Will Taylor RBI single and Blake Wright fielder's choice RBI tied things back up in the third. Clemson took its second lead with a two-run shot from Caden Grice in the fifth, but that was answered in the top half of the sixth with a two-run homer for the Eagles (9-13). Nick Clayton (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win. The Tigers hit the road next to Kennesaw State on Wednesday (6 p.m./ESPN+) before a weekend series at Georgia Tech. Midweek action from DKS🐅⚾️#Clemson pic.twitter.com/Oslb6xHRuH WALK-OFF HOMER!!!!! 💣@CamCannarella BLASTS a three-run shot to give the Tigers the win over Winthrop, 8-5‼️ 𝐂𝐀𝐌 𝐂𝐀𝐍❗️@CamCannarella's second career home run gives #Clemson the 8-5 walkoff win. 💣 pic.twitter.com/DeHs1lyXFy
🚀 383 ft
💨 101 mph pic.twitter.com/w1PW76Vdyy
Tied at 5-all going into the bottom of the ninth, the first two Tiger batters reached in the inning and Cannarella took a 1-0 pitch and hit it opposite field over the wall.
Clemson took a 1-0 lead early only for Winthrop's three-run second inning to flip the score.
A Will Taylor RBI single and Blake Wright fielder's choice RBI tied things back up in the third.
Clemson took its second lead with a two-run shot from Caden Grice in the fifth, but that was answered in the top half of the sixth with a two-run homer for the Eagles (9-13).
Nick Clayton (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win.
The Tigers hit the road next to Kennesaw State on Wednesday (6 p.m./ESPN+) before a weekend series at Georgia Tech.
Midweek action from DKS🐅⚾️#Clemson pic.twitter.com/Oslb6xHRuH— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 21, 2023
WALK-OFF HOMER!!!!! 💣@CamCannarella BLASTS a three-run shot to give the Tigers the win over Winthrop, 8-5‼️
𝐂𝐀𝐌 𝐂𝐀𝐍❗️@CamCannarella's second career home run gives #Clemson the 8-5 walkoff win. 💣 pic.twitter.com/DeHs1lyXFy— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 22, 2023