Will Taylor put together another multi-hit effort in the game. (Clemson athletics photo)
Tigers walk-off win over Eagles
2023 Mar 21, Tue 20:37

Cam Cannarella's walk-off home run to left center guided Clemson (13-8) over Winthrop 8-5 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tied at 5-all going into the bottom of the ninth, the first two Tiger batters reached in the inning and Cannarella took a 1-0 pitch and hit it opposite field over the wall.

Clemson took a 1-0 lead early only for Winthrop's three-run second inning to flip the score.

A Will Taylor RBI single and Blake Wright fielder's choice RBI tied things back up in the third.

Clemson took its second lead with a two-run shot from Caden Grice in the fifth, but that was answered in the top half of the sixth with a two-run homer for the Eagles (9-13).

Nick Clayton (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win.

The Tigers hit the road next to Kennesaw State on Wednesday (6 p.m./ESPN+) before a weekend series at Georgia Tech.


