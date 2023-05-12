Tigers ride big fifth inning to take opener at VT, extend winning streak

CU Athletic Communications by

BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 10 Clemson overcame a 4-1 deficit with eight runs, including six with two outs, in the fifth inning in its 15-4 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-17 overall and 15-10 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 29-17 overall and 11-13 in ACC play. Clemson totaled 20 hits in the game, as every starter had at least one hit. Eight Tigers in all had at least two hits and seven Tigers scored at least two runs. Clemson scored the game’s last 14 runs as well. Will Taylor hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the top of the first inning, then Carson Jones belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning as part of a three-run frame. The Hokies scored a two-out run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to build a 4-1 lead. The Tigers erupted for eight runs on nine hits in the fifth inning to take the lead. Cam Cannarella ripped a two-run double, then Taylor tied the score with a two-out, run-scoring single. The Tigers scored five more two-out runs in the frame on Billy Amick’s two-run double, Riley Bertram’s run-scoring double and run-scoring singles by Blake Wright and Benjamin Blackwell. Cannarella led off the sixth inning with his fifth homer of the year, then Clemson tacked on three runs on three singles in the seventh inning. A run-scoring double by Amick and run-scoring single by Bertram, who had four hits in the game, scored two runs in the eighth inning for the Tigers. Jackson Lindley (2-3) pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win, as he yielded two hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout. Hokie starter Drue Hackenberg (5-6) suffered the loss, as he allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in 4.2 innings pitched. Clemson has won six games in a row now. The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Friday afternoon in Blacksburg. 🐅#Clemson pic.twitter.com/Vw1tLmszAH — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 12, 2023

