No. 9 Tigers clinch series over Spartans

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Clemson - The No. 9-ranked Tigers trampled the Spartans 9-5 to extend their win streak to eight games. The star showman was sophomore Tristan Bissetta, who sent two long balls into the stands in his first start this season for the Tigers. His first two hits of the season gave him his first two career home runs. It was the Spartans who opened the game’s scoring. In the first inning, Jake Ogden sent a fly ball out to center field, which was an easy catch for Alden Mathes, but Tret Truitt tagged, giving UNCG a lead early in the ballgame. UNCG added to their total in the third. With runners on the corners, Jeremy Wolf hit a liner to Andrew Ciufo, who made a jumping play but just bounced out of his glove, and the runner at third scored. Like yesterday, the Spartans extended their lead to multiple runs after some quality hitting. It didn’t take long for Clemson to strike back. With runners on the corners, Mathes blasted a shot off the right-center field wall to drive home Will Taylor and Cam Cannarella. The Tigers tie it up from the clean-up spot. With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Bissetta got his first career home run after a shot that just escaped in left field. The Tigers complete their comeback down multiple runs from the nine-hole hitter. Smith had a quality game; he was replaced in the top of the sixth inning, but he delivered. Smith dealt, earning two runs across one hit and striking six batters out. He escaped some jams when he needed to and earned himself the win. The right fielder Bissetta sent another shot out into left field, just over the left-fielder’s attempt to take it back. The lefty sophomore hitter made great work of his first opportunity. In the sixth inning, the heat was on for Clemson, loading the bases. With two outs, Jimmy Obertop slapped a single up the middle of the infield, driving in two more runs for Clemson. It was Clemson’s first hit with two outs and a big one for Obertop. The Tigers capitalized on the opportunity. In the top of the seventh, it was a blunder of ways to create a run for UNCG. Aidan Brewer struck out swinging, but a passed ball put him first on a drop third strike. He reached safely to second on a sac bunt, a wild pitch advanced him to third, and Mitchell Smith drove him in with a base hit to left field. UNCG didn’t want to go down quietly. In the top of the eighth, Caleb Cozart drilled a line drive down to the left corner, which drove in Jeremy Wolf. The Spartans awaken in the dugout and look to electrify themselves back into this one. However, Aidan Brewer couldn’t deliver in Cozart and kept it a one-run inning. Blake Wright put the nail in the coffin in the bottom half of the frame. The second baseman sent a two-run home run out into the left-field bleachers, and it was a no-doubter. Wright’s fourth home run of the season gives Clemson an extended lead which cleared the minds of any comeback in this one. Senior Ty Olenchuk came in the top of the ninth inning, gave up bases loaded and a sacrifice fly, but closed the door for the Tigers. Clemson advances to 12-1, while UNCG falls to 8-6. Clemson looks for the sweep tomorrow at 2:00 PM at DKS to extend their win streak to nine. First start of 2024 ✅

First career home run ✅@TristanBissetta goes deep to give Clemson the lead!



🚀 352 ft

💨 109 mph



B4 || NCG 2, CU 4



🖥 https://t.co/TxnPyB4MkE pic.twitter.com/GrucUGserB — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 9, 2024 ALDEN. MATHES. WHAT. A. CATCH. 👏👏@aldenmathes with a #SCTop10 worthy catch to record the first out in the fourth.



T4 || NCG 2, CU 2



🖥 https://t.co/TxnPyB4MkE pic.twitter.com/UTsleKVDBJ — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 9, 2024 Another effective outing for Mr. Smith. His final line...



5.0 IP

1 H

2 R

6 K@TristanS2022



E5 || NCG 2, CU 4 pic.twitter.com/NJycQLHqmA — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 9, 2024 WELCOME TO THE LINEUP @TristanBissetta‼️



Bissetta goes yard for the second time today!



🚀 340 ft

💨 101 mph



B6 || NCG 2, CU 5



🖥 https://t.co/TxnPyB4ev6 pic.twitter.com/Ace6h4OeVX — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 9, 2024 NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS ONE‼️@BlakeWr86324186 goes deep to put the Tigers back up by five!



🚀 369 ft

💨 100 mph



B8 || NCG 4, CU 9



🖥 https://t.co/TxnPyB4MkE pic.twitter.com/bru45fKUsk — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 9, 2024

