No. 8 Tigers blow out Jaspers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 8 Clemson scored five runs in the second inning on its way to a 13-1 victory over Manhattan at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game midweek series and won their 10th game in a row, improved to 14-1, while the Jaspers fell to 4-10. The first-ever meeting between the two programs ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule. Jacob Hinderleider grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning to score the game’s first run, then Clemson plated five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s two-run single and Tristan Bissetta’s two-out, run-scoring single. In the fourth inning, Nathan Hall walked with the bases loaded. Blake Wright, who led Clemson’s 10-hit attack with three hits, belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year in the fifth inning, then Bissetta ripped a run-scoring double later in the frame. Manhattan scored a run in the top of the sixth inning on Dylan Mayer’s two-out single. Clemson answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a passed ball, error and run-scoring single by Hinderleider. Drew Titsworth pitched 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Jasper starter Joseph Duffield (0-3) suffered the loss. The series concludes Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.