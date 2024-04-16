No. 4 Tigers top 49ers

Noah Furcht belted a homer in the top of the second inning for the game’s first run, snapping Clemson’s streak of 14 innings in a row without allowing a run. Carson Bayne followed with another homer. In the bottom of the second inning, Tristan Bissetta ripped a run-scoring single, then Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out, two-run double in the frame to put Clemson ahead. Cam Cannarella followed with a run-scoring double and scored on an error and Blake Wright capped the six-run frame with a run-scoring single.

Thad Ector grounded a run-scoring single in the third inning and Juan Correa added an RBI groundout in the frame. In the top of the seventh inning, Dante DeFranco’s squeeze bunt cut Clemson’s lead in half. Alden Mathes hit a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth inning.

Lucas Mahlstedt (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 4.0 effective innings. He allowed just two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year. Charlotte starter Miles Langhorne (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs (four earned) on six hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich said postgame that shortstop Andrew Ciufo suffered a torn ACL recently and will be out for the rest of the season.

The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Pittsburgh in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

