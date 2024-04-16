CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson rallied from an early deficit and pulled away to a 30th win of the season. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson rallied from an early deficit and pulled away to a 30th win of the season. (Clemson athletics photo)

No. 4 Tigers top 49ers
by - 2024 Apr 16 20:14

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the second inning and every Tiger starter had a hit in its 8-5 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 30-6, while the 49ers dropped to 16-21. The two teams conclude the season series at Truist Field in Charlotte on May 7.

Noah Furcht belted a homer in the top of the second inning for the game’s first run, snapping Clemson’s streak of 14 innings in a row without allowing a run. Carson Bayne followed with another homer. In the bottom of the second inning, Tristan Bissetta ripped a run-scoring single, then Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out, two-run double in the frame to put Clemson ahead. Cam Cannarella followed with a run-scoring double and scored on an error and Blake Wright capped the six-run frame with a run-scoring single.

Thad Ector grounded a run-scoring single in the third inning and Juan Correa added an RBI groundout in the frame. In the top of the seventh inning, Dante DeFranco’s squeeze bunt cut Clemson’s lead in half. Alden Mathes hit a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth inning.

Lucas Mahlstedt (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 4.0 effective innings. He allowed just two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year. Charlotte starter Miles Langhorne (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs (four earned) on six hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich said postgame that shortstop Andrew Ciufo suffered a torn ACL recently and will be out for the rest of the season.

The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Pittsburgh in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 4 Tigers top 49ers
No. 4 Tigers top 49ers
McCubbin throws shutout, No. 20 Tigers down Eagles in home finale
McCubbin throws shutout, No. 20 Tigers down Eagles in home finale
Two Tiger defenders make Top 100 players in college football ranking
Two Tiger defenders make Top 100 players in college football ranking
Former Clemson RB re-enters transfer portal
Former Clemson RB re-enters transfer portal
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts