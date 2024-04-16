|
No. 4 Tigers top 49ers
CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the second inning and every Tiger starter had a hit in its 8-5 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 30-6, while the 49ers dropped to 16-21. The two teams conclude the season series at Truist Field in Charlotte on May 7.
Noah Furcht belted a homer in the top of the second inning for the game’s first run, snapping Clemson’s streak of 14 innings in a row without allowing a run. Carson Bayne followed with another homer. In the bottom of the second inning, Tristan Bissetta ripped a run-scoring single, then Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out, two-run double in the frame to put Clemson ahead. Cam Cannarella followed with a run-scoring double and scored on an error and Blake Wright capped the six-run frame with a run-scoring single. Thad Ector grounded a run-scoring single in the third inning and Juan Correa added an RBI groundout in the frame. In the top of the seventh inning, Dante DeFranco’s squeeze bunt cut Clemson’s lead in half. Alden Mathes hit a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth inning. Lucas Mahlstedt (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 4.0 effective innings. He allowed just two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year. Charlotte starter Miles Langhorne (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs (four earned) on six hits in 2.0 innings pitched. Clemson head coach Erik Bakich said postgame that shortstop Andrew Ciufo suffered a torn ACL recently and will be out for the rest of the season. The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Pittsburgh in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. BISSETTA DELIVERS 😤@TristanBissetta shoots one up the box to put the Tigers on the board! Midweek Frames: Military Appreciation Edition🇺🇸#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/pGuP98pNj8 The Tigers take it right back 💪 They just keep on coming 😁 TOUCH 'EM ALL, ALDEN 🫵@aldenmathes sends one deep to extend the Tigers lead!
B2 || CHA 2, CU 1
🖥 https://t.co/DvKk94qSGk pic.twitter.com/XaVtlsU6ck
A @jacob_jarrell1 double brings home Purify and Bissetta to claim the lead!
B2 || CHA 2, CU 3
🖥 https://t.co/DvKk94qSGk pic.twitter.com/881QHqkMg7
A line drive from @CamCannarella extends the Tigers lead!
B2 || CHA 2, CU 4
🖥 https://t.co/DvKk94rqvS pic.twitter.com/DkuXhOvvxq
🚀 353 ft
💨 96 mph
B7 || CHA 5, CU 7
🖥 https://t.co/DvKk94rqvS pic.twitter.com/Nms9rZQO9U
Noah Furcht belted a homer in the top of the second inning for the game’s first run, snapping Clemson’s streak of 14 innings in a row without allowing a run. Carson Bayne followed with another homer. In the bottom of the second inning, Tristan Bissetta ripped a run-scoring single, then Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out, two-run double in the frame to put Clemson ahead. Cam Cannarella followed with a run-scoring double and scored on an error and Blake Wright capped the six-run frame with a run-scoring single.
Thad Ector grounded a run-scoring single in the third inning and Juan Correa added an RBI groundout in the frame. In the top of the seventh inning, Dante DeFranco’s squeeze bunt cut Clemson’s lead in half. Alden Mathes hit a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth inning.
Lucas Mahlstedt (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 4.0 effective innings. He allowed just two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his fifth save of the year. Charlotte starter Miles Langhorne (1-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs (four earned) on six hits in 2.0 innings pitched.
Clemson head coach Erik Bakich said postgame that shortstop Andrew Ciufo suffered a torn ACL recently and will be out for the rest of the season.
The Tigers conclude their homestand by hosting Pittsburgh in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
BISSETTA DELIVERS 😤@TristanBissetta shoots one up the box to put the Tigers on the board!
Midweek Frames: Military Appreciation Edition🇺🇸#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/pGuP98pNj8— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 16, 2024
The Tigers take it right back 💪
They just keep on coming 😁
TOUCH 'EM ALL, ALDEN 🫵@aldenmathes sends one deep to extend the Tigers lead!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now