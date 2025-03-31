No. 4 Tigers take on Georgia Southern at neutral site

The Tigers travel to SRP Park at North Augusta, S.C. for the first time since 2021 to take on Georgia Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. GAME SETUP • Who – Clemson (26-5) vs. Georgia Southern (17-10) • Best Ranking – CU – No. 4 Perfect Game; GSO – NR • When – Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) • Where – North Augusta, S.C. (SRP Park) • Watch – ESPN+ • Video Announcers – Hunter Moseley, Danny Waugh • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 60-30-1 (1959-21) • Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 7-0 (1979-21) STARTING PITCHERS • LHP Talan Bell (CU - 0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Thomas Burke (GSO - 0-0, 4.80) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 4-1 neutral record on the season, won two of three games at No. 19 Georgia Tech last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.6 runs per game and hitting .283 with a .442 slugging percentage, .423 on-base percentage and 37 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.43 ERA, .220 opponents’ batting average and 2.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. GEORGIA SOUTHERN OVERVIEW • Georgia Southern, which has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 7.1 runs per game, is led by 26th-year Head Coach Rodney Hennon. • The Eagles won two of three games at Georgia State last weekend. They are hitting .276 and have a 5.33 ERA and .980 fielding percentage. • Sean Smith is hitting .418 with nine homers and 30 RBIs, Daniel Haab is batting .341 and Davis Smith has a team-high three saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson is the designated visiting team for Tuesday’s game against Georgia Southern. • Clemson has 11 comeback victories and three wins when trailing entering the seventh inning. • Clemson’s bullpen has a 19-0 record, 12 saves, a 3.57 ERA, .219 opponents’ batting average and 185 strikeouts in 158.2 innings pitched. TIGERS AT SRP PARK • Clemson has a 1-1 all-time record at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C. • Georgia defeated Clemson 6-3 at SRP Park on April 10, 2018. • The Tigers beat Georgia Southern 6-4 on Alex Urban’s two-run walkoff homer at SRP Park on March 23, 2021. GAFFNEY AT HOME • Sophomore infielder and catcher Luke Gaffney has found a home at Clemson after transferring from Purdue following a standout 2024 season. • He is hitting .316 with four homers, three doubles, 24 RBIs, 20 runs, a .413 on-base percentage and steal in 29 games (27 starts) in 2025. • He is hitting .355 with runners in scoring position.