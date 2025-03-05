No. 4 Tigers ride big innings to top Blue Hose to extend winning streak

sports_baseball
CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the seventh inning in its 11-2 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series and won their 10th game in a row, improved to 12-1, while the Blue Hose dropped to 7-7. The two teams conclude the season series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 26.

In his third year as Clemson’s head coach, Erik Bakich reached the 100-win mark as the leader of the program in his 136th game.

Dominic Listi extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning single. In the fourth inning, Ryan Ouzts belted a two-run homer to put the Blue Hose up 2-0. In the fifth inning, the Tigers scored six runs, keyed by Listi’s run-scoring double to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly tied the score, then Clemson scored three two-out runs in the frame, highlighted by Josh Paino’s run-scoring single.

In the seventh inning, Purify lofted a three-run triple with two outs, then Luke Gaffney hit a run-scoring single. Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth inning.

Chance Fitzgerald (1-0) pitched 3.0 innings in relief to earn his first career win. Blue Hose starter Tyrell Williams (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on six hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

Clemson continues its homestand by playing Davidson in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


