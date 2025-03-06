No. 4 Tigers host Wildcats for weekend series

The Tigers face Davidson for the first time since 2011 when they meet at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Davidson (4-7) vs. Clemson (12-1) • Best Ranking – DAV – NR; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Brock Bowling (Friday), Mike Freeman (Friday, Sunday), Bob Mahony (Saturday), William Qualkinbush (Saturday, Sunday) • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 28-9 (1903-2011) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-3 (1903-2011) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – RHP Wilson Perkins (DAV - 1-2, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 1-0, 5.93) • Saturday – LHP Isaac Fix (DAV - 1-0, 2.35) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-0, 1.06) • Sunday – TBA (DAV) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-1, 5.40) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 7-0 home record, defeated USC Upstate (7-0) and Presbyterian (11-2) in midweek games. • The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .293 with a .456 slugging percentage, .428 on-base percentage and 17 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.90 ERA, .215 opponents’ batting average and 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .978. DAVIDSON OVERVIEW • Davidson, which has an 0-2 road record and is averaging 6.0 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Rucker Taylor. • The Wildcats lost at South Carolina 7-3 on Tuesday. They are hitting .266 and have a 6.26 ERA and .962 fielding percentage. • Jamie Daly is hitting .395 with three homers and 11 RBIs, and Jack Cotrone is batting .361 with two homers and 11 RBIs. QUICK HITS • Clemson is on a 10-game winning streak, its longest streak since its 11-game winning streak from Feb. 24 to March 13 in 2024. • Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the ninth, when it has outscored its opponents 19-0. Clemson has only batted four times in the ninth. • Clemson’s bullpen has a 9-0 record, six saves, a 3.71 ERA, .220 opponents’ batting average and 73 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched. DARDEN HAVING HIS BEST SEASON • Junior lefthander Ethan Darden is having his best season as a Tiger. • A majority of his appearances each of his three seasons as a Tiger have been in a starting role. • He is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA, .183 opponents’ batting average and 15 strikeouts against six walks in 17.0 innings pitched in 2025. • He has not allowed a home run in his three appearances, all starts. • Clemson has a 3-0 record in his three starts. • He is holding opponents to .143 with runners on base and .125 with two outs. • He has not allowed a steal and has 21 groundball outs compared to 10 flyball outs. • He pitched 7.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts to earn the win in Clemson’s 5-1 win over South Carolina on March 1. • He earned ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week honors and received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the series against South Carolina. • In his career, he is 10-7 with a 4.79 ERA, .271 opponents’ batting average and 102 strikeouts in 139.0 innings pitched over 41 appearances.