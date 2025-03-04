No. 4 Clemson pitches shutout, pours on runs late over Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Five Tiger pitchers combined for a shutout in No. 4 Clemson’s 7-0 victory over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won their ninth game in a row, improved to 11-1, while the Spartans fell to 6-5. After Tiger starter Jacob McGovern tossed 2.1 innings, B.J. Bailey (1-0) pitched a career-long 4.2 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and no walks with a career-high six strikeouts. Reliever Max Bianchini (2-2) suffered the loss. After four scoreless innings to start the game, Jacob Jarrell crushed a 430-foot, three-run homer, his second of the year, in the fifth inning. In the eighth inning, the Spartans loaded the bases, but Titsworth struck out Jake Armsey to end the frame. Josh Paino led off the ninth inning with a 418-foot homer, his second of the season. Two batters laters, Tristan Bissetta drilled a solo homer, his second of the year. Andrew Ciufo hit Clemson’s third homer of the frame and his first of the year, a two-run long ball that traveled 448 feet. The Tigers return home for a 16-game homestand, beginning with a contest against Presbyterian on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Long time no see, Fluor Field 😏#Clemson pic.twitter.com/dRrTXbMtTT — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 5, 2025