No. 3 Clemson bests Runnin' Bulldogs

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jacob Jarrell’s leadoff home run in the sixth inning, the first of his two long balls in the game, broke a 2-2 tie and propelled No. 3 Clemson to a 4-2 victory over Gardner-Webb at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who won their sixth game in a row, improved to 31-5, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs dropped to 14-20. The Tigers scored two runs in the third inning, highlighted by Collin Priest’s run-scoring single. The Runnin’ Bulldogs plated a run in the fifth inning on Ryan Kennell’s two-out single, then they tied the score 2-2 later in the frame on an attempted double steal. In the sixth inning, Jarrell lined a solo homer to give Clemson the lead. Jarrell led off the eighth inning with another home run, his seventh of the year. Drew Titsworth (3-0) pitched a career-long 4.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Gardner-Webb reliever Dominic Guzman (1-3) suffered the loss. The Tigers host Stanford in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

