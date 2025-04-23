|
No. 2 Tigers head to No. 25 NC State for series starting Thursday
The No. 2 Tigers hit the road to play at No. 25 NC State in a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Clemson (36-7, 13-5 ACC) vs. NC State (27-12, 12-6 ACC) • Best Ranking – CU – No. 2 Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, USA Today; NCS – No. 25 D1Baseball, USA Today • When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) • Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field) • Watch – ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday) • Video Announcers – Mike Ferrin (Thursday), Gaby Sanchez (Thursday), Sean Adler (Friday, Saturday), Andrew Sanders (Friday, Saturday) • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 125-92-1 (1921-2024) • Record at NC State – Clemson leads 50-45 (1935-23) STARTING PITCHERS • Thursday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 6-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Dominic Fritton (NCS - 5-3, 3.21) • Friday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-0, 2.86) vs. RHP Heath Andrews (NCS - 3-2, 5.81) • Saturday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Ryan Marohn (NCS - 5-2, 3.75) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 6-1 road record, blanked No. 5 Georgia 3-0 at home on Tuesday night. • The Tigers are averaging 7.4 runs per game and hitting .277 with a .445 slugging percentage, .418 on-base percentage and 55 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA, .225 opponents’ batting average and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. NC STATE OVERVIEW • NC State, which has an 18-6 home record and is averaging 8.1 runs per game, is led by 29th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent. • The Wolfpack swept California on the road last weekend. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.98 ERA and .972 fielding percentage. • Chris McHugh is hitting .368 with seven homers and 44 RBIs, Luke Nixon has 13 steals and Andrew Shaffner has a team-high five saves. QUICK HITS • Ten of Clemson’s last 13 regular-season games are on the road. • Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first inning, when it has scored 61 runs, 21 more than any other inning. • Clemson is 32-0 when allowing less than two homers in a game. PRIEST SLUGGING • Sophomore infielder Collin Priest has put up solid power numbers in his first season as a Tiger in 2025 after transferring from Michigan. • He is hitting .268 with eight homers, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs, 28 runs and 31 walks against 34 strikeouts in 39 games (37 starts) in 2025. • He also has a .545 slugging percentage and .442 on-base percentage. • He is hitting .356 with runners in scoring position in 2025. • He is hitting .315 with six homers, four doubles, 22 RBIs, 12 runs and 15 walks against 16 strikeouts in 17 ACC regular-season games. • He has a .722 slugging percentage and .487 on-base percentage in ACC regular-season games.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Clemson (36-7, 13-5 ACC) vs. NC State (27-12, 12-6 ACC)
• Best Ranking – CU – No. 2 Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, USA Today; NCS – No. 25 D1Baseball, USA Today
• When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field)
• Watch – ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)
• Video Announcers – Mike Ferrin (Thursday), Gaby Sanchez (Thursday), Sean Adler (Friday, Saturday), Andrew Sanders (Friday, Saturday)
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 125-92-1 (1921-2024)
• Record at NC State – Clemson leads 50-45 (1935-23)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Thursday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 6-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Dominic Fritton (NCS - 5-3, 3.21)
• Friday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-0, 2.86) vs. RHP Heath Andrews (NCS - 3-2, 5.81)
• Saturday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Ryan Marohn (NCS - 5-2, 3.75)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, which has a 6-1 road record, blanked No. 5 Georgia 3-0 at home on Tuesday night.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.4 runs per game and hitting .277 with a .445 slugging percentage, .418 on-base percentage and 55 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA, .225 opponents’ batting average and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.
NC STATE OVERVIEW
• NC State, which has an 18-6 home record and is averaging 8.1 runs per game, is led by 29th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.
• The Wolfpack swept California on the road last weekend. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.98 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.
• Chris McHugh is hitting .368 with seven homers and 44 RBIs, Luke Nixon has 13 steals and Andrew Shaffner has a team-high five saves.
QUICK HITS
• Ten of Clemson’s last 13 regular-season games are on the road.
• Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first inning, when it has scored 61 runs, 21 more than any other inning.
• Clemson is 32-0 when allowing less than two homers in a game.
PRIEST SLUGGING
• Sophomore infielder Collin Priest has put up solid power numbers in his first season as a Tiger in 2025 after transferring from Michigan.
• He is hitting .268 with eight homers, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs, 28 runs and 31 walks against 34 strikeouts in 39 games (37 starts) in 2025.
• He also has a .545 slugging percentage and .442 on-base percentage.
• He is hitting .356 with runners in scoring position in 2025.
• He is hitting .315 with six homers, four doubles, 22 RBIs, 12 runs and 15 walks against 16 strikeouts in 17 ACC regular-season games.
• He has a .722 slugging percentage and .487 on-base percentage in ACC regular-season games.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!