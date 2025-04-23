sports_baseball
Aidan Knaak is the ACC's leader in strikeouts and he starts the Tigers off at No. 25 NC State.

No. 2 Tigers head to No. 25 NC State for series starting Thursday

The No. 2 Tigers hit the road to play at No. 25 NC State in a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (36-7, 13-5 ACC) vs. NC State (27-12, 12-6 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 2 Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, USA Today; NCS – No. 25 D1Baseball, USA Today

• When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field)

• Watch – ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)

• Video Announcers – Mike Ferrin (Thursday), Gaby Sanchez (Thursday), Sean Adler (Friday, Saturday), Andrew Sanders (Friday, Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 125-92-1 (1921-2024)

• Record at NC State – Clemson leads 50-45 (1935-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 6-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Dominic Fritton (NCS - 5-3, 3.21)

• Friday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-0, 2.86) vs. RHP Heath Andrews (NCS - 3-2, 5.81)

• Saturday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Ryan Marohn (NCS - 5-2, 3.75)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 6-1 road record, blanked No. 5 Georgia 3-0 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.4 runs per game and hitting .277 with a .445 slugging percentage, .418 on-base percentage and 55 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA, .225 opponents’ batting average and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

NC STATE OVERVIEW

• NC State, which has an 18-6 home record and is averaging 8.1 runs per game, is led by 29th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.

• The Wolfpack swept California on the road last weekend. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.98 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Chris McHugh is hitting .368 with seven homers and 44 RBIs, Luke Nixon has 13 steals and Andrew Shaffner has a team-high five saves.

QUICK HITS

• Ten of Clemson’s last 13 regular-season games are on the road.

• Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first inning, when it has scored 61 runs, 21 more than any other inning.

• Clemson is 32-0 when allowing less than two homers in a game.

PRIEST SLUGGING

• Sophomore infielder Collin Priest has put up solid power numbers in his first season as a Tiger in 2025 after transferring from Michigan.

• He is hitting .268 with eight homers, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs, 28 runs and 31 walks against 34 strikeouts in 39 games (37 starts) in 2025.

• He also has a .545 slugging percentage and .442 on-base percentage.

• He is hitting .356 with runners in scoring position in 2025.

• He is hitting .315 with six homers, four doubles, 22 RBIs, 12 runs and 15 walks against 16 strikeouts in 17 ACC regular-season games.

• He has a .722 slugging percentage and .487 on-base percentage in ACC regular-season games.


No. 2 Tigers head to No. 25 NC State for series starting Thursday
No. 2 Tigers head to No. 25 NC State for series starting Thursday
