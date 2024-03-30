No. 2 Tigers clinch series at Miami

It marked Clemson’s first series win over the Hurricanes since 2012 and first at Miami since 2006. It was also the Tigers’ 14th regular-season weekend series win in a row dating to 2023. That includes 10 straight in ACC regular-season play.

Knaak (2-0), a native of Fort Myers, Fla., earned the win by setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts while walking just one batter. He only allowed one baserunner past first base and none past second base. Reed Garris and Rocco Reid pitched the final two innings to close out the shutout, Clemson’s first since 2022. Miami starter Herick Hernandez (2-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (five earned) and three walks with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

In the first inning, Jacob Hinderleider’s infield single and error on the play plated three runs, then Hinderleider blooped a two-out, run-scoring single in the third inning. Cam Cannarella laced a three-run double in the sixth inning to give Clemson a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers travel to Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. to take on USC Upstate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout.

Here's how the Tigers closed out their 14th regular-season weekend series win in a row dating to 2023! 👏🐅 pic.twitter.com/WWBvUTmVv3 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 30, 2024

In the seventh inning, @aidan_knaak establishes a career high for innings pitched (6.2) & strikeouts (10) with this pitch.



E7 || CU 7, MIA 0



🖥 https://t.co/PgkKnlc4Pz pic.twitter.com/MiBDRZvXOW — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 30, 2024

👏 @CamCannarella delivers!



He rips a three-run double to clear the bases!



T6 || CU 7, MIA 0



🖥 https://t.co/PgkKnlc4Pz pic.twitter.com/Zh6uyq3pIe — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 30, 2024