Midseason Clemson baseball NCAA Tournament projections
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

We are past midseason in college baseball and Erik Bakich's Tigers are in a great position.

Assessed as high as No. 4 in the rankings, Clemson is 27-5 overall and 6-3 in ACC play heading into a series at Cal (16-12, 6-6) this weekend and then host Stanford (17-9, 5-7) next week, which had been ranked until back-to-back ACC sweeps at the hands of Cal and Virginia.

One ranking that has the Tigers No. 4 comes with the RPI, boasting a No. 12 strength of schedule and five wins over top-tier RPI teams.

D1Baseball projects Clemson as a No. 4 national seed, hosting Auburn, Southern Cal and Fordham. It is paired with an Arizona State regional there.

Baseball America has the Tigers at No. 7 overall, hosting Arizona State, Northeastern and East Tennessee State. It is paired with an Ole Miss regional.

Clemson's path ahead has projected RPI Q1 opponents in Georgia (1; home), Florida State (6; away), Coastal Carolina (11; away), Stanford (20; home), NC State (39; away) and Cal (40; away).

The Tigers have had seven winning weekends to start the 2025 season.

Game one at Cal is set for a 9 p.m. start Friday.

Clemson NCAA Tournament projections

D1Baseball: No. 4 national seed (host)
Baseball America: No. 7 national seed (host)

