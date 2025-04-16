Clemson pro makes MLB history

Coming off of elbow surgery that ended his 2024 season early, Strider showed off some of his usual dominating stuff in Toronto on Wednesday.

With his fifth strikeout in 4+ innings, Strider became the fastest Major League Baseball primary starter to 500 career strikeouts (in 334 career innings).

Strider has twice previously set the mark for the fastest run to 200 strikeouts in a season, doing so last in 123 1/3 innings in the 2023 campaign.

The previous best for the 500 mark was Milwaukee Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta, who reached 500 strikeouts in 372 innings.

Strider had limited the Blue Jays to a single run over five innings until Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sent a solo homer to extend the Toronto lead. He left after 5+ IP with five hits allowed and five strikeouts to one walk.

The 2020 fourth-round MLB draft selection came into the outing with a 6.7 career WAR with a 32-10 record, 3.47 ERA and 495 strikeouts in 67 games.

In 63.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (10 starts) and two active seasons at Clemson, he had a 5-2 record, one save and a 4.71 ERA while allowing 53 hits (.226 opponents’ batting average) and 38 walks with 89 strikeouts. He had elbow surgery at Clemson before the 2019 season and then only had 12 innings to pitch in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Spencer Strider is the fastest primary starting pitcher (min. 50% of app. as SP), by innings pitched, to reach the 500-strikeout milestone. pic.twitter.com/66IQvkX79V — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 16, 2025