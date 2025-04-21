sports_baseball
Clemson pitcher Drew Titsworth earns ACC honor

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore righthander Drew Titsworth (Frankenmuth, Mich.) was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Notre Dame’s Carson Tinney, who was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

In his first career start, Titsworth pitched 6.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball to earn the win in Clemson’s 2-1 victory over No. 17 Louisville on Friday. Against a team that entered the series hitting .327 and averaging 9.1 runs per game, he did not allow a runner past second base during his outing and faced just three batters over the minimum. He also had three strikeouts against no walks while establishing a career high for innings pitched.

On the season, he is 4-0 with two saves, a 2.86 ERA, .214 opponents’ batting average and 32 strikeouts against seven walks in 28.1 innings pitched over 14 appearances (one start).

