Clemson pitcher Aidan Knaak earns national honor

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week awards presented by The Game Headwear for the period ending March 16. Kansas graduate outfielder Jackson Hauge was named National Hitter of the Week, while Clemson sophomore right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak and Loyola Marymount junior right-handed pitcher Jonah Johnson were named National Co-Pitchers of the Week. The NCBWA Board reviews candidates from each Division I Conference and names winners each Tuesday throughout the season. Knaak pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 2-1 win over Notre Dame on Friday. He totaled a career-high 12 strikeouts to earn the win. On 96 pitches (71 strikes), the Fort Myers, Florida, native allowed just two base runners, one on a single and one on a walk, with two outs in the third inning. He retired the last 13 batters and sat down the side in order in six of his seven innings. It marked the third time in Knaak’s career that he was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, as he earned that accolade two times as a freshman in 2024. He became only the seventh Tiger to earn ACC Pitcher of the Week honors three times in a career, joining Kris Benson (6), Josh Cribb (3), Matthew Crownover (3), Alex Eubanks (3), Daniel Gossett (3) and Ryan Mottl (3). The ACC began naming a pitcher of the week in 1989. 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙋𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 👍



