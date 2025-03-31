Clemson baseball's updated Top 25 rankings after road ACC series win

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson baseball added two losses to the record but another series win last week to improve to 26-5 overall and 6-3 in ACC play. In Monday morning's new rankings, Erik Bakich's Tigers held steady with a No. 6 ranking on D1Baseball and No. 7 with Baseball America. "Clemson pieced together a resilient 3–2 week, bouncing back from a tough midweek loss to Coastal Carolina and a blowout defeat at Georgia Tech to take three of its last four games," Baseball America said in their rankings writeup. "The Tigers notched wins over Presbyterian and twice on the road against the Yellow Jackets, including a gritty 4–3 rubber-match victory to cap the series. Infielder Jarren Purify stood out with five hits across four games, including a pair of doubles, while reliever Lucas Mahlstedt delivered 3.1 strong innings out of the bullpen. Clemson now turns its attention to a challenging West Coast trip, beginning with a neutral-site matchup against Georgia Southern before a three-game series at California." Clemson enters this week ranked as high as No. 4, dropping one spot with Perfect Game. In the ACC stat leaders, Dominic Listi is third in on-base percentage (.517), fifth in walks (29) and first in hit-by-pitches (15). On the negative side batting, Josh Paino paces the league in strikeouts (43) but has the team-lead in home runs (5) and is tied for the team-lead in RBIs (30). Clemson's pitching staff ranks second in the ACC in strikeouts (318) and fifth in ERA (4.47). Aidan Knaak is fourth in strikeouts (57). Mahlstedt still leads the country in saves (8). The Tigers take on Georgia Southern in North Augusta at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and begin the Cal series with a 9 p.m. ET start Friday in Berkeley, California, a first meeting as conference rivals. Clemson in the Top 25 (Monday p.m.) Perfect Game: 4 (prev. 3)

D1Baseball: 6 (prev. 6)

Baseball America: 7 (prev. 7)

Coaches Poll: 7 (prev. 5)

