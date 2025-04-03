Two Tigers make midseason Golden Spikes watch list

sports_baseball
CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) and sophomore righthander Aidan Knaak (Fort Myers, Fla.) were two of 45 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, announced Thursday by USA Baseball. Clemson is one of only seven programs in the country with multiple players on the watch list. The award goes to the nation’s top player and the winner is announced in late June.

Cannarella has a .475 on-base percentage along with a .321 batting average, a homer, triple, seven doubles, 22 RBIs, 33 runs and three steals in 30 games in 2025 for the Tigers, who are 27-5 and ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation by Perfect Game. In his career, he is hitting .355 with 19 homers, seven triples, 39 doubles, 129 RBIs, 163 runs, a .447 on-base percentage and 27 steals in 147 games.

Knaak is 4-0 with a 4.17 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 57 strikeouts against 12 walks in 36.2 innings pitched over seven starts in 2025. The Tigers are 7-0 in his seven starts. In his career, he is 9-1 with a 3.60 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 165 strikeouts against just 41 walks in 120.0 innings pitched over 22 starts. Clemson has a 20-2 record in his 22 career starts, and his 12.38 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career is first in Tiger history.

