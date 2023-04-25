CLEMSON BASEBALL

Blake Wright hit one of three home runs for the Tigers. (Clemson athletics photo)
Blake Wright hit one of three home runs for the Tigers. (Clemson athletics photo)

Bats stay hot as Tigers complete season sweep of Owls
by - 2023 Apr 25, Tue 21:09

Clemson baseball stayed hot with a 15-5 run-rule win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

The teams agreed to the 10-run rule prior to the game, per the ACCNX broadcast, which ended the contest on Caden Grice's bases-loaded RBI single to right field with two out in the seventh inning.

Clemson scored multiple runs in five consecutive innings from the second to the sixth frames. Grice totaled five RBIs with three hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Benjamin Blackwell tallied three hits and three RBIs and Riley Bertram also notched three hits.

Ty Olenchuk earned the win (1-0) with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Clemson has won six of its last seven now. The Tigers won the first half of the season series 6-2 at Kennesaw State last month.

The Tigers head to Boston College next for a series starting Friday at 5:30 p.m.


Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson receiver enters transfer portal again
Former Clemson receiver enters transfer portal again
Clemson player voted by ESPN as top-10 RB in country
Clemson player voted by ESPN as top-10 RB in country
Bats stay hot as Tigers complete season sweep of Owls
Bats stay hot as Tigers complete season sweep of Owls
Two Tigers projected in mock college football top players draft
Two Tigers projected in mock college football top players draft
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week