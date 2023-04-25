Bats stay hot as Tigers complete season sweep of Owls

The teams agreed to the 10-run rule prior to the game, per the ACCNX broadcast, which ended the contest on Caden Grice's bases-loaded RBI single to right field with two out in the seventh inning.

Clemson scored multiple runs in five consecutive innings from the second to the sixth frames. Grice totaled five RBIs with three hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Benjamin Blackwell tallied three hits and three RBIs and Riley Bertram also notched three hits.

Ty Olenchuk earned the win (1-0) with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Clemson has won six of its last seven now. The Tigers won the first half of the season series 6-2 at Kennesaw State last month.

The Tigers head to Boston College next for a series starting Friday at 5:30 p.m.