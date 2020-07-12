|
Clemson in top schools for elite defender
|Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:31 PM-
|
Derrick Davis Jr - Athlete
Height: 6-1 Weight: 194 Hometown: Monroeville, PA (Gateway HS) Class: 2021
#81 Overall, #2 LB, #4 PA
# 89 Overall, # 3 S, # 4 PA
Four-star 2021 defender
Derrick Davis Jr (Monroeville, Pa.) included Clemson in his top school cut on Sunday.
He is rated as a four-star outside linebacker by Rivals and the No. 1 safety in the nation by ESPN. Davis has Clemson in a top-seven group with Ohio State, Southern Cal, LSU, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.
Davis has Clemson in a top-seven group with Ohio State, Southern Cal, LSU, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.
He added a Clemson offer in May of 2019.
First, I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me and have taken the time to reach out to me over the past 3 years. I am extremely blessed and humble to announce my top seven schools!!! pic.twitter.com/DmskaGtepC— Derrick Davis™?? (@D_Dav1s) July 12, 2020
