Clemson in top schools for elite defender
by - Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:31 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Derrick Davis Jr - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 194   Hometown: Monroeville, PA (Gateway HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#28 Overall, #1 S, #2 PA
Rivals:
#81 Overall, #2 LB, #4 PA
24/7:
# 89 Overall, # 3 S, # 4 PA

Four-star 2021 defender Derrick Davis Jr (Monroeville, Pa.) included Clemson in his top school cut on Sunday.

He is rated as a four-star outside linebacker by Rivals and the No. 1 safety in the nation by ESPN.

Davis has Clemson in a top-seven group with Ohio State, Southern Cal, LSU, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

He added a Clemson offer in May of 2019.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson in top schools for elite defender
Clemson in top schools for elite defender
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #102 'Tiger Band in 1940s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #102 'Tiger Band in 1940s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #101 'Football reunions'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #101 'Football reunions'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 85 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week