Clemson in top schools for elite defender

Four-star 2021 defender Derrick Davis Jr (Monroeville, Pa.) included Clemson in his top school cut on Sunday. He is rated as a four-star outside linebacker by Rivals and the No. 1 safety in the nation by ESPN. Davis has Clemson in a top-seven group with Ohio State, Southern Cal, LSU, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

He added a Clemson offer in May of 2019.

First, I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me and have taken the time to reach out to me over the past 3 years. I am extremely blessed and humble to announce my top seven schools!!! pic.twitter.com/DmskaGtepC — Derrick Davis™?? (@D_Dav1s) July 12, 2020

