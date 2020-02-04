Tigers look to break series streak at Virginia

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers (11-10, 5-6 ACC) will look to get back to .500 in league play when it visits Virginia (14-6, 6-4) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South (RSN) with Tim Brando and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will look to get back to .500 and snap a nine-game skid to Virginia on Wednesday. Clemson trails the all-time series to Virginia, 53-76. The Tigers are 17-44 on the road in Charlottesville. Its last victory at Virginia came on Feb. 7, 2008 - 82-51. Clemson’s last victory over Virginia came on Jan. 12, 2013 by a score of 59-44. It was the second of two-straight wins over Virginia, including a 60-48 win over the Cavaliers on Valentines Day 2012. • Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals.

• Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

• Alex Hemenway’s performance at Louisville was most notable with a career-high 8 points, including two threes in his first action since Nov. 7.

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state.

• It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players.

• For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 54 games this season.

LINEUPS

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 11/9 6.8 4.0 2.6 25.3

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 21/8 6.8 1.8 1.7 23.5

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 21/21 9.6 3.6 2.3 31.5

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 21/20 12.1 5.5 1.0 28.2

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 21/21 13.3 7.6 2.5 31.5

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 21/16 7.6 2.8 2.7 28.7

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 21/2 6.0 3.4 0.3 14.8

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 4.6 0.6 0.2 11.2

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 19/4 2.4 2.2 0.7 10.9

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 275 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 6/0 2.0 0.3 0.0 2.9

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 21/0 1.7 1.6 0.0 7.4

(RV/RV) Virginia Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Kihei Clark 5-9 163 So. Woodland Hills, Calif. 20/20 10.3 4.5 5.9 37.0

G 2 Braxton Key 6-8 230 Sr. Charlotte, N.C. 17/15 10.2 7.4 1.5 33.1

G 13 Casey Morsell 6-3 195 Fr. Fort Washington, Md. 20/13 4.4 2.0 0.9 24.7

G 53 Tomas Woldetensae 6-5 196 Jr. Bologna, Italy 19/12 5.5 2.3 1.0 24.7

F 25 Mamadi Diakite 6-9 224 RSr. Conakry, Guinea 20/20 13.5 6.9 0.6 32.0