Deshaun Watson sets NFL mark for QBs
by - Sunday, September 20, 2020 5:29 PM
Watson has had a special start to his career. (USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)
Deshaun Watson continues to make his mark in the NFL and Sunday was no different.

The former Clemson QB became the first NFL QB to top 10,000 career passing yards while also rushing for over 1,000 in his first 40 games.

He is only the second player to record 10,000 passing yards with a 100.0+ QB rating in his first 40 contests.

Watson's Texans were locked in a tough battle with the Baltimore Ravens and former ACC rival Lamar Jackson. Watson made some big plays in the first half:

