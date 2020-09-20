Deshaun Watson sets NFL mark for QBs

Deshaun Watson continues to make his mark in the NFL and Sunday was no different.

The former Clemson QB became the first NFL QB to top 10,000 career passing yards while also rushing for over 1,000 in his first 40 games.

He is only the second player to record 10,000 passing yards with a 100.0+ QB rating in his first 40 contests.

Watson's Texans were locked in a tough battle with the Baltimore Ravens and former ACC rival Lamar Jackson. Watson made some big plays in the first half:

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson is the only player in NFL history to record over 10,000 passing yards & 1,000 rushing yards in their first 40 career games.



