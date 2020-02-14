Clemson hosts No. 5 Louisville Saturday

The Clemson Tigers will seek its 10th home victory this season when it hosts the Louisville Cardinals. The contest will be televised on ACCN in a 4 p.m. start Saturday with Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette and Katie George calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson won just its eighth game in program history by at least 20 points on the road against an ACC opponent. The Tigers topped the Pitt Panthers 72-52 on Wednesday. • Al-Amir Dawes scored 17 second-half points against Pitt to help ensure a Clemson victory.t • Alex Hemenway netted a season-best 16 points in a home loss to Notre Dame. Hemenway finished 5-for-8 from the floor with a season-high four 3-pointers. He played a season-high 19 minutes in the contest. • Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals. • Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state. It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players. For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 61 games this season.

Projected rotation/opposing lineup)

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 14/12 6.1 4.1 2.9 26.9

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 24/19 8.1 3.0 2.6 29.3

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 24/24 9.2 3.8 2.2 30.9

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 24/23 12.3 5.7 0.9 28.4

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 23/23 13.3 7.2 2.6 31.7

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 24/2 5.4 3.2 0.3 14.2

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 24/8 6.1 1.6 1.5 21.8

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 8/0 5.9 0.8 0.4 12.3

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 22/4 2.0 2.0 0.6 10.2

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 23/1 1.8 1.9 0.1 8.6

(5/5) Louisville Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Fresh Kimble 6-0 185 Gr. Philadelphia, Pa. 25/12 5.0 1.6 3.0 21.7

G 2 Darius Perry 6-2 195 Jr. Marietta, Ga. 25/25 5.9 1.7 2.9 21.4

F 24 Dwayne Sutton 6-5 220 RSr. Louisville, Ky. 25/25 8.8 8.4 1.9 31.3

F 33 Jordan Nwora 6-8 225 Jr. Buffalo, N.Y. 25/25 18.8 7.2 1.3 32.8

C 23 Steven Enoch 6-10 255 RSr. Norwalk, Conn. 25/25 10.2 5.8 0.4 20.8