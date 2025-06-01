|
Clemson hands out first 2027 offer to 5-star corner Joshua Dobson
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Fort Mill, SC (Catawba Ridge HS) Class: 2027
#6 Overall, #2 CB, #1 SC
#7 Overall, #3 CB, #1 SC
#7 Overall, #2 CB, #1 SC
Clemson's first offer of the 2027 class has come out.
Five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson of Fort Mill (SC) Catawba Ridge has announced his offer from Clemson, kicking off what should be a bevy of early June offers from the staff. Dobson is considered one of the top corners in the class, and is considered the best within South Carolina. He currently holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and other programs.
