Clemson LB out for upcoming games
by - Tuesday, October 27, 2020 11:13 AM
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of starting middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) on Tuesday.

An MRI Monday revealed a scope will be needed for Skalski and he will be out "for a few games."

Skalski has tallied 27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in 168 snaps over five games (four starts).

"That is a big loss for us," Swinney said. "He will miss a few games, unfortunately. It's in the groin area and we will have to see how he responds."

"I just hate it for Jamie. He's great player. It's hard to replace what he brings as a fifth-year senior. He's as good as it gets in college football in my opinion. He's truly the heart and soul of our defense."

Jake Venables is the next man up and he totaled seven stops, 0.5 for loss, in a start against Syracuse Saturday. He has 29 tackles, 3.5 for loss, on the season.

Read all 48 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
