Clemson pitcher reportedly entering portal

Clemson pitcher BJ Bailey reportedly entering portal
Another member of the Tigers' pitching staff is entering the portal.
LHP BJ Bailey is reportedly entering the portal after three years with Clemson (two seasons and a redshirt). Bailey posted a 2-5 W-L record with a 5.46 ERA in 21 appearances. He pitched 61.0 total innings. Bailey was at junior college Spartanburg Methodist for two seasons previously, where he was 5-3 with one save, a 3.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched over 23 appearances (11 starts). NEW: Clemson LHP BJ Bailey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos_ reports.
