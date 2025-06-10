Clemson pitcher reportedly entering portal

sports_baseball
BJ Bailey is in the transfer portal after two seasons and a redshirt at Clemson and two at the JuCo level previously.
Clemson pitcher BJ Bailey reportedly entering portal
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

Another member of the Tigers' pitching staff is entering the portal.

LHP BJ Bailey is reportedly entering the portal after three years with Clemson (two seasons and a redshirt).

Bailey posted a 2-5 W-L record with a 5.46 ERA in 21 appearances. He pitched 61.0 total innings.

Bailey was at junior college Spartanburg Methodist for two seasons previously, where he was 5-3 with one save, a 3.43 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched over 23 appearances (11 starts).

