Scruggs will compete with 100 of the best prospects in the nation from June 23-24 at the Rivals 5-star camp.
Scruggs will compete with 100 of the best prospects in the nation from June 23-24 at the Rivals 5-star camp.

4-star Clemson OL commit Carter Scruggs set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  55 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA

Another Clemson commit is heading to Indianapolis.

Four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County is joining fellow Tiger pledges Tait Reynolds and Grant Wise at Rivals Five-Star.

Scruggs will compete with 100 of the best prospects in the nation from June 23-24.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star Clemson OL commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
4-star Clemson OL commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
Former Clemson WR signs to pro team practice squad
Former Clemson WR signs to pro team practice squad
Clemson OF transfer on decision: 'Felt like I needed to go there from the start'
Clemson OF transfer on decision: 'Felt like I needed to go there from the start'
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week