4-star Clemson OL commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp

Another Clemson commit is heading to Indianapolis. Four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County is joining fellow Tiger pledges Tait Reynolds and Grant Wise at Rivals Five-Star. Scruggs will compete with 100 of the best prospects in the nation from June 23-24. .@CarterScruggs_ ✈️ RIVALS FIVE-STAR



4⭐️ Clemson commit Carter Scruggs is officially LOCKED IN to join 100 of the best prospects in the country to compete in Indianapolis on June 23-24 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7jLYMCznN — Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 10, 2025

