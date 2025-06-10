4-star Clemson OL commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp

|
4-star Clemson OL commit Carter Scruggs set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
|
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.73)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA
Another Clemson commit is heading to Indianapolis.
Four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County is joining fellow Tiger pledges Tait Reynolds and Grant Wise at Rivals Five-Star. Scruggs will compete with 100 of the best prospects in the nation from June 23-24. .@CarterScruggs_ ✈️ RIVALS FIVE-STAR
4⭐️ Clemson commit Carter Scruggs is officially LOCKED IN to join 100 of the best prospects in the country to compete in Indianapolis on June 23-24 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7jLYMCznN
Four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County is joining fellow Tiger pledges Tait Reynolds and Grant Wise at Rivals Five-Star.
Scruggs will compete with 100 of the best prospects in the nation from June 23-24.
.@CarterScruggs_ ✈️ RIVALS FIVE-STAR
|
