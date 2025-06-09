5-star offensive lineman says Clemson checks all the boxes

5-star offensive lineman Darius Gray says Clemson checks all the boxes

Jake Pierce Contributor ·

Clemson’s offensive line haul for the 2026 class has grown stronger since the official visits last weekend, and a five-star prospect still looms large for Matt Luke and the Tigers. Richmond (VA) offensive lineman Darius Gray was on campus last weekend as Clemson hosted many of their top prospects on the board for the ’26 class. Gray began his busy summer with a trip to Clemson, with visits to Tennessee [Editor's note: Who he told reporters after a visit this past weekend was a leader], Auburn, LSU, Penn State, and South Carolina still to come. Listed at 6-4, 280 pounds, Gray is regarded as a five-star by all recruiting services, listed as the No. 16 player in the country by 247Sports and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the ’26 class. Clemson’s most valuable recruiter in this cycle could arguably go to Matt Luke, and Gray has developed a close relationship with the Clemson offensive line coach. “My relationship with Coach Luke is great,” Gray told TigerNet. “He’s a great dude, and I enjoy being around him all of the time. His message is that I don’t have to compromise anything at Clemson, as everything is there for me and there are many different doors that players like myself can succeed in.” Gray has received 45 offers during his recruitment, with a top-12 list released in January that narrowed down the list of teams he would consider further. Gray plans to trim his list of top schools down to five in July, and the five-star recruit will be looking for a school that meets his academic and athletic needs. “Family atmosphere, sports media, and player development is the order for my non-negotiable”, Gray said. “And a winning program or a team with a bright future. I want to win a ring. Clemson definitely meets that, without a doubt. The ability to be successful at all levels, whether that’s family atmosphere, sports communication program, or even the player development with Coach Luke.” With Gray’s plans to release a top schools list later in the summer, could Clemson get Gray back on campus before a commitment is announced? “I do definitely plan on getting back there soon,” he said. “My impression of the visit to Clemson was excitement. It was fun to be around the guys in the locker room.” Gray’s athleticism and agility are the first things that stand out on film, thanks to his basketball background, which contributes to his dominance on the football field. Gray was named to the All-Virginia Prep League Football Team on offense and defense for the 2024 season, followed by being chosen as the Virginia Prep League Co-Player of the Year for the 2025 basketball season.

