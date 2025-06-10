Clemson adds SoCon power hitter in transfer portal

|
Clemson adds SoCon power hitter Ty Dalley in transfer portal
Erik Bakich's transfer portal roster continues to grow.
Mercer's Ty Dalley, who was a 2024 first-team All-Southern Conference selection, has transferred to Clemson. The SoCon power hitter hit .280 in 2025 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs with a .592 slugging percentage. His best season came as a sophomore, htting .316 while recording 21 homers and 71 RBIs. That season helped him garner all-conference honors, including a spot on the 2024 SoCon all-tournament team. In his three years at Mercer, he recorded 58 homers and 188 RBIs. Committed, Go Tigers! @ClemsonBaseball @CoachErikBakich @nischnab pic.twitter.com/hoCoyxJq7b Slugger Ty Dalley has entered the transfer portal after three impressive seasons at Mercer. He is draft eligible. Dalley hit 58 homers over the last three years including a career-high 21 in 2024. Also hit 20 doubles in 2025. pic.twitter.com/AmZq6lcOgB
Mercer's Ty Dalley, who was a 2024 first-team All-Southern Conference selection, has transferred to Clemson.
The SoCon power hitter hit .280 in 2025 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs with a .592 slugging percentage. His best season came as a sophomore, htting .316 while recording 21 homers and 71 RBIs. That season helped him garner all-conference honors, including a spot on the 2024 SoCon all-tournament team.
In his three years at Mercer, he recorded 58 homers and 188 RBIs.
Committed, Go Tigers! @ClemsonBaseball @CoachErikBakich @nischnab pic.twitter.com/hoCoyxJq7b— TyDalley (@TDalley11) June 10, 2025
Slugger Ty Dalley has entered the transfer portal after three impressive seasons at Mercer. He is draft eligible. Dalley hit 58 homers over the last three years including a career-high 21 in 2024. Also hit 20 doubles in 2025. pic.twitter.com/AmZq6lcOgB— Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 2, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!