Clemson adds SoCon power hitter in transfer portal

Clemson adds SoCon power hitter Ty Dalley in transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  7 hours ago

Erik Bakich's transfer portal roster continues to grow.

Mercer's Ty Dalley, who was a 2024 first-team All-Southern Conference selection, has transferred to Clemson.

The SoCon power hitter hit .280 in 2025 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs with a .592 slugging percentage. His best season came as a sophomore, htting .316 while recording 21 homers and 71 RBIs. That season helped him garner all-conference honors, including a spot on the 2024 SoCon all-tournament team.

In his three years at Mercer, he recorded 58 homers and 188 RBIs.

