Clemson in top schools for Maryland DB
by - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:34 AM
Ryan Barnes - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#55 DB, #21 MD
24/7:
# 34 CB, # 16 MD
Three-star Gaithersburg, Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes included Clemson among his top schools after cutting the field in contention by more than half.

The top schools outside of Clemson are Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida State, Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, NC State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Maryland.

He is rated as high as the No. 34 cornerback in the nation currently (247Sports).

Barnes added a Clemson offer in February.

