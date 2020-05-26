Clemson in top schools for Maryland DB

Three-star Gaithersburg, Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes included Clemson among his top schools after cutting the field in contention by more than half. The top schools outside of Clemson are Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida State, Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, NC State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Maryland. He is rated as high as the No. 34 cornerback in the nation currently (247Sports).

Barnes added a Clemson offer in February.

I want to Thank All of the Coaches that have believed in my potential & offered me opportunities to play football on the next level. Although My Recruitment is Still Open, I will be Focusing on these 15 schools at the moment... #ClearEyeView #Blessed #Honored @QO_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/MmLOnUtiDk — Ryan “Bo” Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) May 26, 2020

