|
Clemson in top schools for Maryland DB
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:34 AM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard HS) Class: 2021
#55 DB, #21 MD
# 34 CB, # 16 MD
Three-star Gaithersburg, Maryland cornerback
Ryan Barnes included Clemson among his top schools after cutting the field in contention by more than half.
The top schools outside of Clemson are Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida State, Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, NC State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Maryland. He is rated as high as the No. 34 cornerback in the nation currently (247Sports).
The top schools outside of Clemson are Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida State, Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, NC State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Maryland.
He is rated as high as the No. 34 cornerback in the nation currently (247Sports).
Barnes added a Clemson offer in February.
I want to Thank All of the Coaches that have believed in my potential & offered me opportunities to play football on the next level. Although My Recruitment is Still Open, I will be Focusing on these 15 schools at the moment... #ClearEyeView #Blessed #Honored @QO_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/MmLOnUtiDk— Ryan “Bo” Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) May 26, 2020
- TNET: Former Tigers working out with MLB players at Fluor anticipate return to games -
- TNET: Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8 -
- If They Ever Put A Probe Spaceship Into Space....--- -
- I don’t have any gamecock friends but if I did -
- Zaire Patterson nugget -
- Who here is excited to see SpaceX put the -
- Who here is excited to see SpaceX put the -
- TNET: Clemson in top schools for Maryland DB -
- TNET: Clemson LHP named All-American -
- Patterson - based on the quotes sounds like his coach wants -
- 247 South Carolina insider give CB to the good guys,May 25th -
- TNET: ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC -
- TNET: LOOK: Former Clemson DB gets large eagle tattoo on his back -
- Hey -
- Patterson? -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson Board of Trustees sets timetable for full return to campus
- Clemson WR to undergo surgery soon
- Clemson commits says Tigers' 2021 class "will be legendary"
- Clemson recruiting at high level with addition of nation's No. 2 ILB
- Kirk Herbstreit trusts Clemson to do what's right for his sons
- New Clemson QB commit: "I'm not afraid of competition"
- 'Cycling out' is fun for Clemson fans right now
- Dabo Swinney’s love for the college game keeps NFL offers at bay
- ESPN to replay 2017 CFB Playoff National Championship with new Dabo Swinney segments
- WATCH: Hunter Renfrow relives game-winning title catch on SportsCenter
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<