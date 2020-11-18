Clemson commits see jump in 247Sports ranking update
by - Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:30 PM
Barrett Carter Photo
Barrett Carter - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.87)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 220   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#103 Overall, #12 LB, #13 GA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA
24/7:
# 17 Overall, # 2 OLB, # 3 GA
Carter committed to Clemson in May.
The 2021 recruiting cycle has been unusual to say the least in the wake of a pandemic and evaluating prospects has been a challenge with different states playing and not playing this fall.

Clemson’s commits in the mix have largely impressed, however, seeing big movement in the latest 247Sports update.

The Tigers have a new highest-rated prospect for the site in four-star linebacker Barrett Carter, who moved up 39 spots to No. 17 overall. He is joined in the top-30 by fellow 4-star LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (30). Clemson pledges also in the top-100 overall include APB Will Shipley (52), whose team isn’t playing this fall, TE Jake Briningstool (84; up 62 spots), DE Cade Denhoff (89) and DE Zaire Patterson (96; also not playing this fall).

The biggest jump overall for Tiger commits was QB Bubba Chandler, who added a fourth star and a top-200 place (200; up 440 spots), followed by RB Phil Mafah (up 363 spots to 177th).

Of notable drops, offensive line prospect Marcus Tate did fall 106 places to 218th overall.

Clemson ranks sixth both in the 247Sports Composite and its own site team rankings.

