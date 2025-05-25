Jacob Jarrell's grand slam defines Clemson's ACC Championship berth

DURHAM - Erik Bakich has seen a plethora of players throughout his career. Despite decades of experience, one stands out above the rest. If you ask Bakich whose effort and grit fit such praise, he'll immediately tell you Jacob Jarrell fits that bill. After his two hits, one home run, and three RBI outing against NC State to send the Tigers to the ACC semifinals, Bakich relayed that every success for his junior catcher is earned. At the time, those words were certainly praise for someone Bakich has plenty of respect for, but it also set the scene for a triumphant moment two days later. Trailing 3-1 at the top of the third, the Tigers needed a spark to gain ground to continue the chase for a spot in Sunday's ACC title game. With the bases loaded and Jarrell at the plate, that opportunity would come. Jarrell launched a shot to left field, and all the base runners needed to do was watch the scoreboard tack on four more runs. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

From there, Clemson led 5-3, and that was a lead it wouldn't surrender, securing a spot in the ACC Championship to face the winner of Florida State and North Carolina.

For Bakich, the moment was a culmination of years' worth of hard work, believing the game rewards that type of ethic. As the ball sailed into the green shrubbery of centerfield to give the Tigers the lead, he believed nobody was more deserving of that moment than Jarrell.

"It means that a longstanding belief that the game rewards hardworking people, and life rewards hardworking people," Bakich said. "But like I mentioned the other night, nobody works harder than JJ, and so for him to see the game, just give him these opportunities, it's no surprise that he comes through and cashes in on them just because of the investment of time and energy and blood, sweat, and tears. He's put in those deposits over the years, his whole life really. He's built for these moments, this type of environment, postseason-type baseball, clutch performances. It's what he literally works for. And so to get those opportunities to be in those positions, nobody's earned it more than him."

For the players around Jarrell at that moment, they lived vicariously through the junior catcher, with lefty reliever Jacob McGovern adding that the entire team feels the joy of that moment, allowing the play to propel the team forward.

"Oh, it was awesome to see one of my teammates get to experience something like that," McGovern said. "He's the one doing it, but we all feel the joy from it. So it was huge to pull ahead in the lead like that early in the game, and I feel like it set the tone for the rest of the game."

The tone was certainly set, with the Tigers outscoring Georgia Tech 4-2 the rest of the way, rolling the rest of the afternoon as the spot in the ACC Championship was secured (noon vs. UNC on ESPN).

With that type of game on deck, Clemson can claim the ACC crown for the second time in three years.

More moments like today will be needed for the Tigers to accomplish their Durham mission, and they are ready to ride Jarrell's grand slam into Sunday afternoon.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!