WATCH: Why Clemson Baseball uses Diamond Kinetics Technology
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, February 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Lee is hoping that technology will help his team's productivity
Next-level analytics and technology are very intertwined in baseball.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said in a recent interview why his team uses Diamond Kinetics Technology including the Swing Tracker and Pitch Tracker.

"We started using technology in our program a few years back simply because I'm a big believer in seeking the truth over tradition," Lee said in the interview. "I wanted to find a way to really show the player that there is truth behind some of the metrics within the Diamond Kinetics bat sensor that will is going to help you develop as a player and also have more success."

Nice job by Clemson using cutting-edge technology to try to help their players succeed on the field.

