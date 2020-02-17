WATCH: Why Clemson Baseball uses Diamond Kinetics Technology

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said in a recent interview why his team uses Diamond Kinetics Technology including the Swing Tracker and Pitch Tracker.

"We started using technology in our program a few years back simply because I'm a big believer in seeking the truth over tradition," Lee said in the interview. "I wanted to find a way to really show the player that there is truth behind some of the metrics within the Diamond Kinetics bat sensor that will is going to help you develop as a player and also have more success."

Nice job by Clemson using cutting-edge technology to try to help their players succeed on the field.