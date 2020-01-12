WATCH: Clemson's first-ever win at UNC set to Titanic music
The streak is finally over.

The Clemson Basketball team got it done as they defeated North Carolina 79-76 in overtime on Saturday to snap a 0-59 losing streak at the Dean Dome.

Check out the final moments of the historic Clemson win set to the music from the movie Titanic.

More highlights with fun music:

