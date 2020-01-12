|
WATCH: Clemson's first-ever win at UNC set to Titanic music
|Sunday, January 12, 2020 9:30 AM- -
The streak is finally over.
The Clemson Basketball team got it done as they defeated North Carolina 79-76 in overtime on Saturday to snap a 0-59 losing streak at the Dean Dome. Check out the final moments of the historic Clemson win set to the music from the movie Titanic.
Clemson basketball winning their first game ever in Chapel Hill to Titanic music. pic.twitter.com/rww4Avq25m— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 12, 2020
More highlights with fun music:
The three Tar Heels turnovers in the final two minutes . . . pic.twitter.com/OrAI73KOFB— Dadgum Box Scores (@dadgumboxscores) January 12, 2020