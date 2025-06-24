Hunter Renfrow feels good, but isn't taking anything for granted in NFL comeback

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

So far, so good, ahead of a big month-plus for the comeback. Hunter Renfrow's return after a season off to recover from a bout with ulcerative colitis has passed the OTAs portion of the offseason, and next up will be Carolina Panthers training camp starting July 22 in Charlotte. Renfrow says he feels like he has returned closer to the health form that earned him a hefty contract extension with the Raiders. "Honestly, this is the best I’ve felt since probably 2021, by far," Renfrow said. "Really, the last three years, I struggled my last two with the Raiders, and last year just struggled with fatigue, but this is by far the best I’ve felt since 2021. It’s like anything: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Just taking it day by day, stacking good days and telling yourself, even though you don’t feel great, that it will get better. Just keep pushing through, putting one step in front of the other kind of mentality. "And I feel like I’ve done that and every day I’ve felt better and better and better and better. I’m still not exactly 100 percent where I want to be, but I feel a lot better." His head coach Dave Canales has seen the glimpses of what Renfrow can do. "Absolutely," Canales said on seeing the old Renfrow back. "Every day, you see him shine in different ways. Outside of Adam Thielen, no one's had more catches in the NFL than Hunter (in this group), and so to see him show up in different ways, attack a zone, attack leverage different ways on his releases, it's so cool. Because you can coach up that stuff, but to see him be comfortable out there, he makes plays every day. So, it's really exciting." Next up will be securing his roster spot in training camp, and Renfrow isn't taking that spot for granted. "I have no idea. I’m not even gonna say anything," Renfrow said on his Carolina roster spot, according to The Athletic. "I mean, (I’m) just showing up every day trying to get better." His best season with the Raiders came in 2021 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Feeling the effects of an undiagnosed medical condition, Renfrow was limited to 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 2023 over 17 games, coming off of a career-low 10 games played in 2022.

