Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26

EA Sports released its top 25 rankings of the toughest stadiums to play in for College Football 26.

Clemson is ranked No. 6 on the list, falling behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, and LSU.

The Tigers beat out Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, and several others to secure a spot high on the top 25 list. ACC foes Florida State and North Carolina State rank at 14 and 22, respectively.

Rival South Carolina checks in at No. 16.