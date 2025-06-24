sports_football
Clemson was No. 12 in the toughest places to play to start in College Football 25, moving up six spots to No. 6 this year.
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Get those stadium pulse memes ready.

EA Sports released its top 25 rankings of the toughest stadiums to play in for College Football 26.

Clemson is ranked No. 6 on the list, falling behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, and LSU.

The Tigers beat out Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, and several others to secure a spot high on the top 25 list. ACC foes Florida State and North Carolina State rank at 14 and 22, respectively.

Rival South Carolina checks in at No. 16.

