Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp

Tiger pledges Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, and Carter Scruggs are all in Indianapolis, participating in Rivals Five-Star, where the top prospects in the country gather to compete for several days.

It hasn't taken long for some of Matt Luke's top commitments to make their presence known.

Barclay has gone viral for a clip against USC Trojans' four-star commit Tomuhini Topui in a one-on-one rep, taking the victory with ease in that session.

USC 4-star DL commit Tomuhini Topui vs. Clemson 4-star IOL commit Chancellor Barclay💪https://t.co/b0lF3NtdFT pic.twitter.com/Z9KLAgqoSR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 24, 2025

Grant Wise won the "BIG MAN CHALLENGE" today, recording 27 bench press reps, taking home the belt he is holding in the video.