|
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#230 Overall, #10 OL, #35 FL
#86 Overall, #5 IOL, #10 FL
#61 IOL, #89 FL
The future of the trenches at Clemson is bright.
Tiger pledges Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, and Carter Scruggs are all in Indianapolis, participating in Rivals Five-Star, where the top prospects in the country gather to compete for several days. It hasn't taken long for some of Matt Luke's top commitments to make their presence known. Barclay has gone viral for a clip against USC Trojans' four-star commit Tomuhini Topui in a one-on-one rep, taking the victory with ease in that session. USC 4-star DL commit Tomuhini Topui vs. Clemson 4-star IOL commit Chancellor Barclay💪https://t.co/b0lF3NtdFT pic.twitter.com/Z9KLAgqoSR Grant Wise won the "BIG MAN CHALLENGE" today, recording 27 bench press reps, taking home the belt he is holding in the video. 🏆Big Man Challenge🏆
Clemson commit Grant Wise out here winning the BIG MAN CHALLENGE with 27 reps on the bench 💪
Sponsored by @WinSportsGroup / @UBS pic.twitter.com/ODg6lnDQXu
Tiger pledges Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, and Carter Scruggs are all in Indianapolis, participating in Rivals Five-Star, where the top prospects in the country gather to compete for several days.
It hasn't taken long for some of Matt Luke's top commitments to make their presence known.
Barclay has gone viral for a clip against USC Trojans' four-star commit Tomuhini Topui in a one-on-one rep, taking the victory with ease in that session.
USC 4-star DL commit Tomuhini Topui vs. Clemson 4-star IOL commit Chancellor Barclay💪https://t.co/b0lF3NtdFT pic.twitter.com/Z9KLAgqoSR— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 24, 2025
Grant Wise won the "BIG MAN CHALLENGE" today, recording 27 bench press reps, taking home the belt he is holding in the video.
🏆Big Man Challenge🏆
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Running back dismissed from football team
- What Dre Quinn's commitment means for Clemson
- ESPN analyst makes bold prediction on Clemson
- Former Clemson player commits to traditional baseball power in transfer portal
- Clemson UFL standout signing with NFL team, report says
- Former Clemson forward wins NBA championship with Thunder
- What's next for Clemson following Dre Quinn's commitment?
- Former Clemson pitcher commits to SEC school
- Tigers announce latest assistant coach addition to round out staff
- ESPN College GameDay: Will Clemson make an appearance this season?