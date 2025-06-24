The future of the trenches at Clemson is bright with Chancellor Barclay.
The future of the trenches at Clemson is bright with Chancellor Barclay.

Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Chancellor Barclay Photo
Chancellor Barclay - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#230 Overall, #10 OL, #35 FL
Rivals:
#86 Overall, #5 IOL, #10 FL
24/7:
#61 IOL, #89 FL

The future of the trenches at Clemson is bright.

Tiger pledges Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, and Carter Scruggs are all in Indianapolis, participating in Rivals Five-Star, where the top prospects in the country gather to compete for several days.

It hasn't taken long for some of Matt Luke's top commitments to make their presence known.

Barclay has gone viral for a clip against USC Trojans' four-star commit Tomuhini Topui in a one-on-one rep, taking the victory with ease in that session.

Grant Wise won the "BIG MAN CHALLENGE" today, recording 27 bench press reps, taking home the belt he is holding in the video.

