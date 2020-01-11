|
Twitter reacts to Clemson snapping the streak in Chapel Hill
|Saturday, January 11, 2020 7:18 PM- -
Lots of reaction on Twitter to Clemson's 79-76 win at Chapel Hill to snap the longest losing streak in D-1 history.
• Trailed 68-58 with 2:08 left in regulation.
• One of its best scorers (Mack) fouled out with 2:08 left in regulation.
LETS GO?? Congrats to @Coach_Brownell and @ClemsonMBB team ???? https://t.co/1RKvKCP9VS— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 11, 2020
HISTORY in College Hoops! Years ago I almost had one at the Dean Dome. The streak ends at 59 in Chapel Hill.— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) January 11, 2020
MUST WATCH ?? https://t.co/M9sJtQSme5— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) January 11, 2020
Brad Brownell for president— Elijah Thomas (@edotcash) January 11, 2020
THERE’S A NEW STREAK IN CHAPEL HILL ?????? pic.twitter.com/QETjJdrfge— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020
Took me 33 trips but finally saw Clemson win in Chapel Hill— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 11, 2020
Them @ClemsonMBB got a big win in Chapel Hill for the 1st time. Now only a few days left before another big win coming back to CLEMSON— Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) January 11, 2020
Guessing Brad Brownell and the rest of the Clemson traveling party get congratulatory messages from hundreds of former Clemson players, coaches who suffered in Orange County— Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) January 11, 2020
Congratulations to @ClemsonMBB on an awesome win at Chapel Hill! The streak is broken! #ClemsonGRIT— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) January 11, 2020
Congrats fellas @ClemsonMBB— Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) January 11, 2020
I was proud to be a Clemson basketball alum at 0-59... but tonight does make me a little more proud!— Tanner Smith (@tannersmith5) January 12, 2020
Let’s Go!!!!!!!!! You know the Vibes !!!! @ClemsonMBB— Donte Grantham (@DonteGrantham32) January 11, 2020
didn’t think i’d live this long. https://t.co/4zzeY5t1Oe— bomani (@bomani_jones) January 12, 2020
I’m literally crying tears of joy! Granted they are champagne filed tears of joy and I haven’t slept in 25 hours after working a might shift last night, but still! Thank you Tigers!! @ClemsonMBB @EarlShmitty_ ????— erin laroche (@Larochee) January 11, 2020
GO TIGERS! Congratulations to @ClemsonMBB and @Coach_Brownell for a HUGE win in Chapel Hill to end the streak! So happy for our student-athletes! https://t.co/659ibgvmEG— Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) January 12, 2020
Mood: @ClemsonMBB s/o the boys ! Super proud of y’all and excited for the future . Keep it going! pic.twitter.com/K1BamD2Wjy— Elijah Thomas (@edotcash) January 12, 2020
MY BROTHERS!!!!! MORE THWN TEAMMATES!!!! https://t.co/pdBEvMFYCH— Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) January 12, 2020
THE DROUGHT IS OVER !!!! CONGRATULATIONS MY GUYS @ClemsonMBB !!!!! NOW LETS WATCH @ClemsonFB GET THIS DUB!!!— KJ (@KJMcDaniels) January 12, 2020
My view of a historic moment pic.twitter.com/ucSnmb5UGD— Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 11, 2020
I can’t believe it.— Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 11, 2020