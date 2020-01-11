Twitter reacts to Clemson snapping the streak in Chapel Hill

HISTORY in College Hoops! Years ago I almost had one at the Dean Dome. The streak ends at 59 in Chapel Hill. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) January 11, 2020

Brad Brownell for president — Elijah Thomas (@edotcash) January 11, 2020

THERE’S A NEW STREAK IN CHAPEL HILL ?????? pic.twitter.com/QETjJdrfge — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020

Took me 33 trips but finally saw Clemson win in Chapel Hill — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 11, 2020

Them @ClemsonMBB got a big win in Chapel Hill for the 1st time. Now only a few days left before another big win coming back to CLEMSON — Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) January 11, 2020

Guessing Brad Brownell and the rest of the Clemson traveling party get congratulatory messages from hundreds of former Clemson players, coaches who suffered in Orange County — Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) January 11, 2020

Congratulations to @ClemsonMBB on an awesome win at Chapel Hill! The streak is broken! #ClemsonGRIT — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) January 11, 2020

I was proud to be a Clemson basketball alum at 0-59... but tonight does make me a little more proud! — Tanner Smith (@tannersmith5) January 12, 2020

History is made #Clemson erased a 10-point halftime deficit to secure their very first win in Chapel Hill. Does this mean more than a win Monday night? #UNCvsClemson



pic.twitter.com/EVhHAGH8M6 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 11, 2020

• Never led in regulation.

• Trailed 68-58 with 2:08 left in regulation.

• One of its best scorers (Mack) fouled out with 2:08 left in regulation.



Didn't matter. ??#ClemsonGrit@ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/v2WIEx5vma — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) January 12, 2020

Let’s Go!!!!!!!!! You know the Vibes !!!! @ClemsonMBB — Donte Grantham (@DonteGrantham32) January 11, 2020

I’m literally crying tears of joy! Granted they are champagne filed tears of joy and I haven’t slept in 25 hours after working a might shift last night, but still! Thank you Tigers!! @ClemsonMBB @EarlShmitty_ ???? — erin laroche (@Larochee) January 11, 2020

UNC basketball fans:



It can’t possibly get any worse ??



Clemson basketball fans: pic.twitter.com/JwtXOinV9v — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) January 11, 2020

GO TIGERS! Congratulations to @ClemsonMBB and @Coach_Brownell for a HUGE win in Chapel Hill to end the streak! So happy for our student-athletes! https://t.co/659ibgvmEG — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) January 12, 2020

Reaction from #Clemson fans on Canal Street in New Orleans as final seconds tick away of the school's first ever basketball victory against North Carolina IN Chapel Hill. Tigers were 0-59 there before today! @WSPA7

#CarolinasFamily #ALLIN

@ClemsonMBB

#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/EXfI8KysJI — Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) January 12, 2020

Mood: @ClemsonMBB s/o the boys ! Super proud of y’all and excited for the future . Keep it going! pic.twitter.com/K1BamD2Wjy — Elijah Thomas (@edotcash) January 12, 2020

MY BROTHERS!!!!! MORE THWN TEAMMATES!!!! https://t.co/pdBEvMFYCH — Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) January 12, 2020

THE DROUGHT IS OVER !!!! CONGRATULATIONS MY GUYS @ClemsonMBB !!!!! NOW LETS WATCH @ClemsonFB GET THIS DUB!!! — KJ (@KJMcDaniels) January 12, 2020

My view of a historic moment pic.twitter.com/ucSnmb5UGD — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 11, 2020