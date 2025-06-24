National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender

2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy is set to commit on July 13, but predictions have come in early on where his destination will be.

Stewart is choosing between Clemson, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Michigan. The Atlanta native recently wrapped his official visits, closing with Michigan on June 20.

ON3 is predicting that Stewart will ultimately choose the Tigers, giving Clemson an elite class of safeties for Mickey Conn to work with.