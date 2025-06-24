Stewart is choosing between Clemson, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Michigan. The Atlanta native recently wrapped his official visits, closing with Michigan on June 20.
Stewart is choosing between Clemson, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Michigan. The Atlanta native recently wrapped his official visits, closing with Michigan on June 20.

National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star safety Blake Stewart
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Blake Stewart - Safety
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#263 Overall, #16 S, #35 GA
Rivals:
#123 Overall, #11 S, #17 GA
24/7:
#29 S, #33 GA

One of the top remaining safeties on Clemson's board may be a Tiger.

2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy is set to commit on July 13, but predictions have come in early on where his destination will be.

Stewart is choosing between Clemson, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Michigan. The Atlanta native recently wrapped his official visits, closing with Michigan on June 20.

ON3 is predicting that Stewart will ultimately choose the Tigers, giving Clemson an elite class of safeties for Mickey Conn to work with.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week