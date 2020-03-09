Tank for Trevor? Analyst believes Panthers are doing just that

One NFL analyst says the Carolina Panthers' personnel moves lately have them lining things up to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in 2021. Of course, Lawrence has two years of college eligibility left but the first-team All-ACC QB is a presumptive No. 1 selection for next year's draft. The Panthers just hired Baylor's Matt Rhule in a rebuild that also featured bringing in former LSU assistant Joe Brady on the offensive side. They recently reportedly agreed to trade Trai Turner, a 26-year-old guard with two years left on his deal, for a 31-year-old tackle in Russell Okung. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller says the move is in line with what he's heard about the Panthers lately. "Something I've said for months on Stick to Football and Twitter is that many sources around the league think the Panthers will attempt to 'tank' for Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) in the 2021 class. Moves like this one make it hard to imagine they're trying to win in 2020," Miller said. Carolina has won at least five games stretching back to the 2011 season. They last had the No. 1 pick prior to that season and picked Auburn's Cam Newton.

In other news, Miller has Isaiah Simmons as the No. 4 player overall on his 'Big Board,' where Tee Higgins (21) also cracks the top-32.