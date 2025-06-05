Podcast: Carter Scruggs commitment reaction

Tonight, it was Leesburg's Carter Scruggs, who made it the Tigers' 17th pledge for this cycle.

David Hood and Grayson Mann give their instant reaction to this commitment and break down Matt Luke's growing star power.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."