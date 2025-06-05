|
Podcast: Carter Scruggs commitment reaction
|
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.73)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA
Matt Luke's recruiting wins continue, picking up back-to-back four-star linemen for the 2026 class.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA
Matt Luke's recruiting wins continue, picking up back-to-back four-star linemen for the 2026 class.
Tonight, it was Leesburg's Carter Scruggs, who made it the Tigers' 17th pledge for this cycle. David Hood and Grayson Mann give their instant reaction to this commitment and break down Matt Luke's growing star power. We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you're looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."
Tonight, it was Leesburg's Carter Scruggs, who made it the Tigers' 17th pledge for this cycle.
David Hood and Grayson Mann give their instant reaction to this commitment and break down Matt Luke's growing star power.
We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."
Tags: Clemson Football, Carter Scruggs, Matt Luke
|
