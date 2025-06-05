BREAKING
David Hood and Grayson Mann give their instant reaction to Carter Scruggs' commitment and break down Matt Luke's growing star power.
David Hood and Grayson Mann give their instant reaction to Carter Scruggs' commitment and break down Matt Luke's growing star power.

Podcast: Carter Scruggs commitment reaction
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  45 minutes ago
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA

Matt Luke's recruiting wins continue, picking up back-to-back four-star linemen for the 2026 class.

Tonight, it was Leesburg's Carter Scruggs, who made it the Tigers' 17th pledge for this cycle.

David Hood and Grayson Mann give their instant reaction to this commitment and break down Matt Luke's growing star power.

