Clemson hosts No. 25 Louisville Wednesday
by - 2021 Jan 26, Tue 10:47
The Tigers get a chance to stop the streak at home Wednesday. (ACC photo)

Clemson (9-4, 3-4 ACC) seeks to snap a three-game losing streak in a matchup with the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (10-3, 5-2) Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 9:05 p.m. ET. Tom Werme and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

Clemson-Louisville series notes

• Clemson is 3-7 all-time against Louisville, however, the Tigers own a 3-1 record on their home floor against the Cardinals.

• The last time both teams met, it marked a significant 15-point victory and the Tigers’ second Top-6 ranked win of the 2019-20 season.

• Two of Clemson’s three victories over Louisville have come when the Cardinals are ranked inside the AP Top 25.

• In the latest KenPom ratings, Louisville is No. 37 (No. 38 offense/No. 49 defense) and Clemson is 50th (No. 82 offense/No. 20 defense).

Clemson rotation/Louisville starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 13/13 7.7 5.2 1.6 26.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 13/9 4.8 3.8 1.2 19.7

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 13/12 8.2 2.5 1.9 26.2

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 13/3 3.2 1.4 0.7 14.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 13/2 9.9 1.2 2.5 23.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 8/2 5.5 3.8 0.4 13.4

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 13/3 2.2 1.6 0.3 10.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 13/3 4.1 1.2 0.2 12.9

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 12/6 5.5 2.8 1.3 20.6

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 12/0 5.0 2.3 0.0 11.9

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 13/13 11.7 5.6 2.3 26.3

(25/23) Louisville Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 1 Carlik Jones 6-1 185 Gr. Cincinnati, Ohio 12/12 18.4 5.6 4.8 37.4

G 10 Samuell Williamson 6-7 210 So. Rockwall, Texas 11/10 8.9 6.3 1.0 26.9

G 13 David Johnson 6-5 210 So. Louisville, Ky. 13/13 13.0 6.0 3.9 34.7

G 14 Dre Davis 6-5 220 Fr. Indianapolis, Ind. 13/13 8.7 3.3 1.2 30.8

F 24 Jae’Lyn Withers 6-8 230 RFr. Charlotte, N.C. 13/13 10.7 7.3 0.5 25.0

