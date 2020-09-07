Clemson depth chart released for Wake Forest opener

TigerNet Staff by

Top-ranked Clemson takes on Wake Forest Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC in Winston-Salem. The Tigers put out a depth chart on Monday afternoon.

Among the notables, there is a three-way starter designation at defensive tackle opposite Tyler Davis, with Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams and 2020 recruiting class No. 1-rated player Bryan Bresee.

KJ Henry and Justin Foster emerge as the starting defensive ends going into the opener, while Derion Kendrick is still listed as a co-starter with redshirt junior LeAnthony Williams and likewise on the other corner spot with Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich.

Versatile freshman Tyler Venables is listed as a co-backup at SLB/NB with Trenton Simpson behind first-year starter Mike Jones Jr. James Skalski is the listed starter at MLB but will miss the first half due to a targeting suspension carrying over from the National Championship in January -- meaning Jake Venables is next up there.

Cornell Powell, backed up by freshman EJ Williams and junior Will Brown, and sophomore Joseph Ngata, backed up by Frank Ladson Jr and Ajou Ajou, are starting wide receivers along with Amari Rodgers at the slot receiver.

The listed three-deep at running back is Travis Etienne then Lyn-J Dixon and former walk-on Darien Rencher third.

On special teams, Travis Etienne is listed as a starting option along with Ngata for kick returner. Kendrick and Rodgers could share time at punt returner, while the kicking positions remain the same with BT Potter (PK) and Will Spiers (punter).