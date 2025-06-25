Former Clemson football player transfers to Liberty

Former Clemson football player Marquise Henderson transfers to Liberty

Marquise Henderson's next destination is official. The former Clemson athlete, who was dismissed earlier in June, has found his new home with the Liberty Flames. Henderson is a former four-star recruit from Belton-Honea Path, with the Flames being one of the first Division I offers Henderson received. Henderson had been expected to split time working on offense and defense in camp. Partial Henderson Clemson bio: Before Clemson: Record-setting running back at nearby Belton-Honea Path High School, who enters Early Signing Day having led his team to the 2024 state semifinals … enters Early Signing Day just shy of 8,000 all-purpose yards over 47 career games … averaged an incredible 11 yards per rush on 577 career carries for 6,369 yards prior to Early Signing Day … unanimous four-star prospect … ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 164 overall player as well as the ninth-best player at his position and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked by 247Sports as the 211th-best overall player in the nation, 12th-best at his position and fourth-best in South Carolina … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 211 overall player, 13th-best at his position and fifth-best in South Carolina … ranked by Rivals as the seventh-best all-purpose back nationally and ninth-best player in South Carolina … named to the South Carolina team for the 2024 Shrine Bowl … four-year starter who was named all-state in both 2023 and 2024 and was the 2024 SCFCA 3A Upper State Offensive Player of the Year. Next chapter… LLGD!! @rblackstonbhp @CoachBallenger @CoachColtonKorn @LibertyFootball @CoachChadwell pic.twitter.com/sCSh8ljZB2 — Marquise Henderson (@quisehenderson) June 25, 2025

