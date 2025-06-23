Tigers bring in two new commitments

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson gymnastics added two commitments Sunday familiar with the new Tiger coaching staff. Incoming freshman signee Sophie Stuart is following club coach and new Tigers assistant Jessie McDonough to Clemson. Stuart's announcement: "As they say 'The only constant is change' and even though this was an unexpected change, after much contemplation I’m excited to announce that I have signed with Clemson University on a full ride scholarship to further my gymnastics and educational careers! I have a great respect for Cal and all the gymnasts and coaches there, so this decision wasn’t easy but due to the recent head coaching change I’ve decided to follow Liz and Justin to Clemson. They believed in me from the beginning of my recruiting journey 2 years ago and I trust them 100%. I want to study sports medicine and feel that Clemson, with their cutting edge facilities and sports med program, will be a great fit and I look forward to learning and growing academically and reaching all the goals I’ve set for myself as a gymnast at Clemson. The icing on the cake is my club coach Jess will be going with me as an assistant coach! So of course I’m ALL IN! Go Tigers!" Graduate transfer Ella Cesario is following new Clemson co-head coaches Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell from Cal to Clemson for a final season. Cesario's announcement: "To new beginnings!! Thank you @clemsoncoachhowell and @liz_crandall_howell for giving me this amazing opportunity! There’s just something in these hills that feels like home. Ready to give everything I’ve got for Tiger Nation in my final season. The journey continues and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Clemson family! GO TIGERS" A five-star rated 2026 athlete in Morgan Reihl announced a commitment to Clemson shortly after the announcement of the new coaching hires last month. Another 2026 prospect and former Cal commit Sydney Snyder flipped to Clemson last month as well. According to College Gym News, Clemson has lost 2025/2026 commitments to all SEC programs in Molly Brinkman (LSU), Kelise Woolford (Georgia), Brooke Pierson (Georgia) and Simone Brown (Arkansas). In their time at Cal, the Howells coached the Golden Bears to 12 consecutive NCAA appearances, finishing as NCAA runners-up in 2024. Cal has earned top-20 finishes every year since 2013 and seven top-10 final rankings since 2016, including the three most recent seasons (2023-25). This season, they were named the Co-ACC Head Coaches of the Year in Cal’s first season in the league after leading the program to a perfect conference record and regular-season title. Per their bios, the pair are the only two coaches in Cal history to reach 100 career wins, and in 2023 were named the WCGA National Co-Head Coaches of the Year. They also have coached 11 perfect 10.0 performances. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Stuart (@sophiestuart2025) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella cesario (@ellacesari0) . @ClemsonGym gymnastics is just getting started, and five-star Morgan Reihl will be leading the charge in the class of 2026. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/8btapoiia6 — College Gym News (@collegegymnews_) June 10, 2025

