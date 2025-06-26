4-star Clemson DL target sets commitment date, time

|
4-star Clemson DL target Keshawn Stancil sets commitment date, time
|
Keshawn Stancil - Defensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.72)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS) Class: 2026
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC
Decision day for one of Clemson's top targets is rapidly approaching.
2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) will make his college choice on June 28 at 6:00 p.m. at his high school gym. Stancil will decide between Clemson, NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia. One of Nick Eason's top targets has been projected to choose Clemson, but NC State has been viewed as a top threat. Commitment date set June 28th 6pm Clayton high school pic.twitter.com/uNbSOOJ9yz
Commitment date set June 28th 6pm Clayton high school pic.twitter.com/uNbSOOJ9yz— Keshawn Stancil (@keshawn_stancil) June 26, 2025
