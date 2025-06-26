4-star Clemson DL target sets commitment date, time

Stancil will decide between Clemson, NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia.
4-star Clemson DL target Keshawn Stancil sets commitment date, time
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Keshawn Stancil - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS)   Class: 2026
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC

Decision day for one of Clemson's top targets is rapidly approaching.

2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) will make his college choice on June 28 at 6:00 p.m. at his high school gym.

Stancil will decide between Clemson, NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia.

One of Nick Eason's top targets has been projected to choose Clemson, but NC State has been viewed as a top threat.

Top Clemson News of the Week