4-star Clemson DL target sets commitment date, time

2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) will make his college choice on June 28 at 6:00 p.m. at his high school gym.

Stancil will decide between Clemson, NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia.

One of Nick Eason's top targets has been projected to choose Clemson, but NC State has been viewed as a top threat.